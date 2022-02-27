Zelenskyy asks EU 'to admit Ukraine immediately'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's historic Russia policy, which has been focused on "special relationship" diplomacy and economic ties rather than confrontation, has been struck a blow by Russia's escalation. What now for Berlin?
Here are five graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
UEFA has stripped Saint Petersburg of the Champions League final hosting rights following an extraordinary meeting of its Executive Committee. The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the showpiece event on May 28.
Bayern Munich had their EuroLeague basketball game against CSKA Moscow postponed because of events in Ukraine earlier in the day. Bayern's general manager told DW that it was the right decision.
