 Zelenskyy announces ′obligatory evacuations from the Donetsk region′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 31.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Zelenskyy announces 'obligatory evacuations from the Donetsk region'

Watch video 00:35

More in the Media Center

DW Business

DW Business 29.07.2022

DW Business

DW Business 28.07.2022

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 29.07.2022

DW Business

DW Business 27.07.2022

More from DW News

Russia announced its intentions to become an international maritime power.

Russian Navy Day: Putin announces new naval doctrine 31.07.2022

A woman casts her vote in the popular neighbourhood of Ngor in Dakar on July 31, 2022, as voting starts in Senegals legislative elections. - Senegalese voters head to the polls Sunday for parliamentary elections the opposition hopes will force a coalition with President Macky Sall and curb any ambitions he may hold for a third term. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 31.07.2022

Flamingos are seen at the Ebro Delta Nature Reserve, close to Poble Nou del Delta, Spain, October 14, 2021. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the Spanish government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyouts to date. REUTERS/Nacho Doce SEARCH DOCE EBRO FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Observing Spain's flamingo colony 31.07.2022

Tonya Smith, whose trailer was washed away by flooding, reaches for food from her mother Ollie Jean Johnson to give to Smith's father, Paul Johnson, as the trio used a rope to hang on over a swollen Grapevine Creek in Perry County, Kentucky, U.S. July 28, 2022. Matt Stone/USA Today Network via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Kentucky: Search for survivors in deadly floods 31.07.2022

Read also

Cover photo for the DW Asia Desk’s Hotspot Asia newsletter --- ***NUR für die abgesprochene Verwendung zu benutzen!!!***

Subscribe to the DW Asia newsletter – Your weekly rundown of Asia's top stories 29.07.2022

Every Friday, the DW Asia newsletter delivers compelling news, background and analysis on major topics from around the continent right to your inbox.

DW launches History and Culture Youtube channel

DW launches History and Culture Youtube channel 28.07.2022

History is more present than ever, in computer games, documentaries and novels — and now on DW starting July 30. The History and Culture channel on YouTube will take a refreshing look at humanity's past.

06.2015 DW Footprints America

DW Deutsch+ Weekly Program Guide 29.07.2022

With the weekly program guide you can stay tuned even when you're offline. Download the complete schedules from Saturday, 30 July - Friday, 05 August 2022.

10.2015 DW (Footprint)

DW English Weekly Program Guide 29.07.2022

With the weekly program guide you can stay tuned even when you're offline. Download the complete schedules from Saturday, 30 July - Friday, 05 August 2022.