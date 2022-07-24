 Zelenskyy advisor: ′Russia is not to be trusted′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 25.07.2022

DW News

Zelenskyy advisor: 'Russia is not to be trusted'

Watch video 07:45

President Zelenskyy has vowed to take the area back and says his troops are advancing step by step.

Ukrainian forces fight to regain Kherson region 24.07.2022

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Attack on Odesa port casts doubt on grain export deal 24.07.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation made up of U.S. Senate Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), during their visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 14, 2022. President Zelenskyy stressed the powerful sign of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the U.S. Congress and the American people. Photo by Ukrainian Presidency via ABACAPRESS.COM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Kyiv 14.05.2022

**VIDEO AVAILABLE CONTACT INFOCOVERMG.COM** This video, posted on the official Telegram channel of Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, shows the shocking scene following a Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region in central Ukraine at 3.50 pm local time on Monday afternoon. Zelenskyy wrote, The occupiers fired rockets at the mall, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine. No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useles PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 51724602

Russian strike on Ukraine shopping mall kills at least 18 28.06.2022

More from DW News

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine July 23, 2022. Press service of the Joint Forces of the South Defence/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Top stories in 90 seconds 25.07.2022

TUNIS, TUNISA - JULY 24: A voting officer loads the boxes with the ballot into the truck as part of election preparations ahead of Tunisian constitutional referendum in Tunis, Tunisia on July 24, 2022. Yassine Gaidi / Anadolu Agency

Tunisia's new constitution: a return to dictatorship? 25.07.2022

In the Artex Compound in the Philippines city of Malabon, flood waters haven't receded for 18 years.

The struggle to live in a permanently flooded city 25.07.2022

A win-at-all-costs mentality is harming judo's youngest learners, and deaths have been reported.

Is Japanese judo harmful for children? 25.07.2022

Read also

July 21, 2022, Bavaria, Germany: In this photo illustration a tablet screen showing the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his televised address where he spoke about First Lady Olena Zezenskaya s speech to the US Congress. Russian terror must lose, the president concluded. Bavaria Germany - ZUMAs197 20220721_zab_s197_028 Copyright: xIgorxGolovniovx

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says no cease-fire without reclaiming territory 22.07.2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it would encourage Russian aggression, prolong the war and give Moscow a chance to rearm. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine reached a key grain deal. DW rounds up the latest.

KYIV, UKRAINE - MAY 11, 2021 - Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova hold a briefing to announce that two Ukrainian MPs are suspected of treason and attempted embezzlement of national resources in Crimea, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine., Credit:Volodymyr Tarasov / Avalon

Opinion: Zelenskyy is the problem, not his friends 20.07.2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired leading security officials in the middle of a war. But the president's public rebuke only obscures the real problem: lack of reform, says Eugen Theise.

July 13, 2022, Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, delivers his nightly video address to the nation marking the 140th day of the Russian Invasion from his office in the Mariinsky Palace, July 13, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Credit Image: Â© Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Russia-Ukraine updates: 'Even Russians expect defeat,' says Zelenskyy 24.07.2022

As the war enters its sixth month, the Ukrainian president vows his forces will "inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy." Russia said the Odesa strikes hit military installations. DW rounds up the latest.

FILE PHOTO: A dockyard worker watches as barley grain is mechanically poured into a 40,000 ton ship at a Ukrainian agricultural exporter's shipment terminal in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolaev July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Mundy/File Photo

Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv says grain shipments to start 'this week' 25.07.2022

Officials said Ukrainian grain shipments are set for export within days under a UN-backed deal, after a Russian strike on the port of Odesa cast doubt over Moscow's commitment. DW rounds up the latest.