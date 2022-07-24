Zelenskyy advisor: 'Russia is not to be trusted'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it would encourage Russian aggression, prolong the war and give Moscow a chance to rearm. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine reached a key grain deal. DW rounds up the latest.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired leading security officials in the middle of a war. But the president's public rebuke only obscures the real problem: lack of reform, says Eugen Theise.
As the war enters its sixth month, the Ukrainian president vows his forces will "inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy." Russia said the Odesa strikes hit military installations. DW rounds up the latest.
Officials said Ukrainian grain shipments are set for export within days under a UN-backed deal, after a Russian strike on the port of Odesa cast doubt over Moscow's commitment. DW rounds up the latest.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version