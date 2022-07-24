Zelenskyy adviser: 'Russia is not to be trusted'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
While the European Union argues about gas and solidarity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stepping up plans to retake Kherson, in southern Ukraine. The fertile region is as important today as it was nearly 80 years ago.
The Ukrainian president has ordered residents to immediately leave the eastern Donetsk region. Meanwhile, Kyiv said the Ukrainian military killed scores of Russian soldiers in Kherson. DW rounds up the latest.
Ukraine's navy says work has resumed at three ports following a UN-brokered grain export deal. Meanwhile, Ukraine struck a bridge over the Dnieper river on a significant Russian resupply route. DW rounds up the latest.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it would encourage Russian aggression, prolong the war and give Moscow a chance to rearm. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine reached a key grain deal. DW rounds up the latest.
