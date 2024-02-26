  1. Skip to content
Zelenskyy: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead since start of war

Ben Dorman
February 26, 2024

The Ukrainian president's statement comes as his country faces increasing difficulties on the battlefield. Zelenskyy, however, insists that Ukraine's troops will eventually be victorious if the West provides enough military aid.

