Bouba Jalloh | Mirriam Kaliza

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024

Christopher Trapence, a Zambian entrepreneur dedicated to supporting local farmers, designed an egg incubator using recycled materials. He has since trained over 100 farmers to create their own incubators, designed 10 incubators, and built a brooder to provide warmth for newly hatched chicks. Watch and learn how to do it yourself.