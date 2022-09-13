Zambia: How a merchant in Lusaka informs people about protection measures against Covid-19

It's six in the morning at the Bauleni market, here on the outskirts of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia. One of the merchants is Claire Muyendeka. She buys vegetables from the farmers and then takes the produce to her stand to sell to customers. She wears a mask here but most people don't. That annoys her.

About 80,000 people live in Bauleni. The district continues to grow but there has been no planning. Many families are so poor that they cannot afford their children's school fees. Many rumors and false information have been spread about Covid-19. For example, that people can treat the virus with onions, garlic or ginger. And few people observe the hygiene rules that have been ordered by the government. When the pandemic started, Claire didn't know how to protect herself, either.

Crisis Communication Chapter

But something had to change here so that people like Claire could protect themselves. And above all, become informed. That's when the national news started covering the Crisis Communication Chapter.

The CCC is a team made up of journalists, local government officials and civil society organizations active in Bauleni. Using music, theater, and lectures, they've connected with people, providing them with important information about Covid-19.