Zagreb school attack: Girl killed, multiple injuries

Video footage showed children running away from the primary school in the Croatian capital and a medical helicopter landing in the schoolyard.

A seven-year-old girl was killed and several other children wounded when a knife-wielding assailant attacked a teacher and students at a primary school in Croatia on Friday, Health Minister Irena Hristic said.

The attack took place at Precko Elementary School in the Precko neighborhood of the capital, Zagreb.

"The attacker is in police custody. The injured are receiving medical attention," Zagreb police said.

Minister Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while some media reported he was 19.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has expressed his "horror" at the "tragedy."

This is a developing story. More to follow.