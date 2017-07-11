 Zafarullah Khan Jamali: Former Pakistan prime minister dies at 76 | News | DW | 03.12.2020

News

Zafarullah Khan Jamali: Former Pakistan prime minister dies at 76

Jamali died after a heart attack at a hospital in the Punjab province. He served as Prime Minister during the military regime of General Pervez Musharraf.

Zafarullah Khan Jamali

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali died on Wednesday at the age of 76, his family announced.

Jamali died in the city of Rawalpindi outside Islamabad after recently suffering a heart attack, his son Mir Muhammad Khan Jamali said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet said he was "saddened to hear of the passing of" Jamali and sent condolences to his family.

When was Zafarullah Khan Jamali prime minister?

Jamali served under military leader Pervez Musharraf. He was elected prime minister but with limited powers in November 2002, when Musharraf allowed parliamentary elections to take place after he took power in a bloodless 1999 coup.

Jamali stepped down in the summer of 2004 after developing differences with the party leadership and Musharraf, paving the way for one of his cabinet ministers, Shaukat Aziz, to fill the post until the next parliamentary election in 2008.

Pakistani Prime Minister Zafarullah Jamali (C), Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (R) and Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga (L) stand at attention during the closing ceremony of the 12th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit, in Islamabad

Musharraf went on to rule the country until 2008 but was forced to resign the same year after pro-military parties lost parliamentary elections and the country transitioned back to a democracy.

mo/rt (AFP, AP)

