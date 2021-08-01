 Yves Saint Laurent: Purveyor of timeless style | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 01.08.2021

Culture

Yves Saint Laurent: Purveyor of timeless style

Gender fluidity, pop art and diversity on the catwalk were hallmarks of the works and shows of the late French designer who would have turned 85 on August 1.

  • Yves St Laurent with glasses wearing a pinstripe suit with cigarette in hand, sits at a desk full of drawing pencils and other materials.

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    The conception of a collection

    Yves Saint Laurent at his worktable surrounded by sketches, fabric swatches, sketch pencils and photos that inspired him when conceiving a collection. The late editor-in-chief of Vogue, Diana Vreeland, nicknamed him the Pied Piper of Fashion. "Whatever he does, women of all ages, from all over the world, follow," she once said.

  • A man in a black suit and a woman in a skirt suit adjust the all-white outfit of a woman standing between them

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Freeing the waistline

    His first solo collection for Dior in 1958 featured the trapeze dress with narrow shoulders and wide, swinging skirt — a departure from the cinched waists that were the fashion before. Saint Laurent is seen here trying a hat on a model wearing the trapeze dress in his workshop in Paris, France, aided by his assistant, Marguerite Carre.

  • Dovima and the Elephants by Richard Avedon

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Works of art

    Considered one of the most important pictures in fashion history, this photograph titled "Dovima and the Elephants" was shot by photographer Richard Avedon in 1955. The stunning gown worn by the model was designed by Saint Laurent for Dior.

  • A woman in a fitted tuxedo stands at the bottom of a flight of stairs

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Turning haute couture on its head

    A model shows off a version of Saint Laurent's famous Le Smoking, the creation that would seal his reputation as a revolutionary designer. This one was part of his 1967 Spring-Summer haute couture collection.

  • Woman posing in a partially see through black dress

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Chaneling the 60s sexual revolution

    "Nothing is more beautiful than a naked body," Saint Laurent once said. Instrumental in creating the nude look, he made the female chest visible with the innovative use of see-through material called cigaline. One standout example was a fully transparent chiffon dress with a belt made of ostrich feathers that he created in 1968. In this picture, the dress features shimmering zigzag patterns.

  • A white shift dress with blocks of primary colors bordered in black

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Marrying art and high fashion

    In 1965, Saint Laurent designed six cocktail dresses inspired by the paintings of Piet Mondrian. "Mondrian is purity and one can go no further in purity in painting. This is a purity that joins with that of the Bauhaus. The masterpiece of the 20th century is a Mondrian," the designer once raved.

  • Man in glasses stands between two women and has his arms around their shoulders. One woman is blonde and wears dark sunglasses and the other has a headscarf on

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Stylish in safari jackets

    In this photo from 1969, Saint Laurent is flanked by two of his muses, Betty Catroux, left, and Loulou de la Falaise, outside his Rive Gauche boutique in London. All of them sport his safari style designs made of khaki cotton, which quickly became comfortable additions to women's summer wardrobes. The safari look remains a style staple to this day.

  • Rocker Mick Jagger and his bride Bianca on their wedding day. They both wore suits by Yves Saint Laurent

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    And the bride wore YSL

    Bianca Jagger's bespoke YSL suit for her May 1971 nuptials to Mick Jagger in St. Tropez epitomized the seductive appeal of Saint Laurent's Le Smoking jacket. She wore it without a shirt underneath — and a large, veiled sun hat. A new benchmark in bridal wear was set.

  • Woman in a fur hat smiling and standing beside bespectacled man in a pinstripe suit

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    An enduring friendship

    French actress Catherine Deneuve was 22 years old when she first met Saint Laurent. Married to the British photographer David Bailey, she was scheduled to meet Queen Elizabeth and had asked Saint Laurent to dress her. That was the start of an enduring friendship that saw him dressing her for future events and films.

  • Detail of a embroidered design paying tribute to painter Vincent van Gogh's sunflowers.

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Hand stitched post-Impressionism

    This 1988 van Gogh jacket made out of yellow organza is lined with satin and yellow silk, and is entirely embroidered with glass beads, sequins, ribbons and pearls. It is thought to have taken haute couture embroiderers at Maison Lesage, one of the greatest embroidery houses in the world, more than 600 hours to stitch by hand. It was sold via auction for €382,000 in 2019.

  • A museum display of different dresses by Yves Saint Laurent.

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Enthralled by different cultures

    "I have been to every country in my dreams," Saint Laurent once said. "All I have to do to blend into a place or a landscape is to read a book, or look at a picture, and then use my imagination." In fact, the designer sometimes created collections without having visited the countries on which they are based.

  • Yves Saint-Laurent and two models about to kiss him

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Diversity on the catwalk

    Long before the clarion call for diversity in the 21st century, Saint Laurent had already sent models of color down his catwalk, including Iman and Katoucha Niane. Supermodel Naomi Campbell, credits Saint Laurent for having had a hand in making her the first Black model to grace the cover of French Vogue.

  • Row of mannequins wearing colorful high fashion designs by Yves Saint Laurent

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Saved for posterity

    A permanent display of the French designer's haute couture creations can be viewed at two different museums — in Paris and Marrakesh — dedicated entirely to his works. This picture features mannequins in Saint Laurent's eye catching designs at the Marrakesh museum, which opened in 2017 after about four years of construction.

  • French designer Yves Saint-Laurent (C) salutes the crowd with French model Laetitia Casta (L) and French actress Catherine Deneuve (R).

    Yves Saint Laurent's iconic designs

    Take a bow

    French model Laetitia Casta (left) and Saint Laurent's friend and muse, French actress Catherine Deneuve, flank the designer at his final haute couture show in Paris in 2002. "I always wanted to put myself at the service of women. I wanted to accompany them in the great movement for liberation that occurred last century," he said back then.

    Author: Brenda Haas


He's been called a genius, a boy wonder, the Pied Piper of Fashion — that last one courtesy of Diana Vreeland, one time editor-in-chief of fashion bible, Vogue.

But perhaps the adjective that best describes late French designer Yves Saint Laurent is "revolutionary."

After all, he dressed women in men's clothing, married fashion and art, and had people of color walking down his runway long before diversity became a trending topic.

From paper dolls to Dior

Born 85 years ago on August 1, 1936, and raised in Oran, Algeria, Yves Henri Donat Mathieu-Saint-Laurent was a timid schoolboy who was bullied by his peers for being effeminate, and who found refuge in designing clothes for paper dolls. Using scraps of his mother's clothes, he created miniature couture ensembles for his "models," later designing dresses for his mother and sisters.

He moved to Paris at the age of 17. After surpassing his peer and eventual rival, Karl Lagerfeld, in the Dress Design category of the Woolmark Prize competition in 1954, he was hired a year later by Christian Dior, who had been dazzled by his sketches. When Dior unexpectedly died of a heart attack in 1957, Saint Laurent was appointed the brand's new creative director. He was only 21 years old.

The Trapeze line he designed for Dior's spring collection in 1958 heralded his role as an up-and-coming trailblazer in women's wear. Departing from his mentor's signature cinched waist, Saint Laurent's designs featured a lighter, more fluid but no less stylish silhouette that emancipated women's waistlines.

Woman with short hair modelling a low cut black jumpsuit.

Tuxedos, jumpsuits, safari jackets: Saint Laurent tailored them to the female silhoutte

'Fashions come and go, but style is forever'

However, it was his iconic "Le Smoking" that would seal his reputation as one of the 20th century's definitive designers.

By then, he had left Dior and set up his eponymous label in 1961 with his long-term business (and one-time life) partner, Pierre Berge, who encouraged Saint Laurent's avant-garde aspirations.

In 1966, his Autumn-Winter couture collection featured a black tailored tuxedo with a satin side stripe, worn with a white sheer ruffled shirt.

Inspired by the lounge jacket originally created in the 1850s for men in smoking rooms — hence the name — to protect their clothing from the smell of cigars, the idea of women wearing tuxedos as evening wear was, for want of a better word, revolutionary.

This is not to say that women hadn't worn "mannish attires" before. Actresses Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo had already done so in the 1930s.

Saint Laurent's Le Smoking however stood apart as it was tailored to the female silhouette.

"For a woman, Le Smoking is an indispensable garment with which she finds herself continually in fashion, because it is about style, not fashion. Fashions come and go, but style is forever," Saint Laurent once said.

Man in a suit looking at a woman in a white tuxedo jacket with large veiled hat

Bianca Jagger's white YSL tuxedo blazer — without shirt underneath — set a new bridalwear benchmark

Gender fluid fashion firsts

The Le Smoking quickly became a symbol of emancipation in the 1960s, and a stuff of legends. Avowed fans included Bianca Jagger who wore a white version — minus ruffled shirt — when she married Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, as well as Saint Laurent's muse, French actress Catherine Deneuve.

When New York socialite, Nan Kempner, was turned away from the city's posh Le Cote Basque restaurant, she dodged the dress code by removing her trousers and wearing just the blazer as a mini dress.

Other traditional male clothing items that he deconstructed and gave a feminine edge included pin stripe suits, safari jackets and jumpsuits. His sheer organza dresses and blouses meanwhile were a nod to the sexual revolution of the 60s.

A mannequin wears a dark hat with a tall feather and a read dress with a vibrantly colored skirt and black belt.

Marrying art and fashion: Saint Laurent's work was influenced by Mondrian, Picasso and van Gogh

A riot of colors

A lover of art, his Mondrian shift dress was another notable innovation. Launched in the winter of 1965, his wool jersey and silk A-line cocktail dresses were imprinted with the pop art works of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, thus setting a new trend of marrying art and haute couture.

For his 1988 Spring-Summer collection, he created four richly embroidered jackets inspired by Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers and Irises painting.

One of the sunflower jackets, modeled on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell, was sold to the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne via auction for €382,000 ($450,993) in 2019.

His adopted second home, Morocco, also influenced his collections, their colors and textures.

"Once I grew sensitive to light and colors, I especially noticed the light on colors … , on every street corner in Marrakesh, you encounter astonishingly vivid groups of men and women, which stand out in a blend of pink, blue, green, and purple caftans," the designer once explained, as quoted on the website of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris.

Diversity on the runway

Saint Laurent was also among the first designers to have women of color on his runway. Iman, Katoucha Niane and Dalma Callado are among those who modeled his creations.

"My first Vogue cover ever was because of this man," supermodel Naomi Campbell once told UK's Channel 4 News. "Because when I said to him 'Yves, they won't give me a French Vogue cover, they won't put a Black girl on the cover' and he was like 'I'll take care of that,' and he did."

His fascination with other cultures didn't always go down well. For instance, when he launched a new fragrance to coincide with his Autumn-Winter 1977 collection inspired by China, its name caused an uproar. "Opium" was initially banned in Australia and the Middle East. And a group of Chinese Americans formed the American Coalition Against Opium and Drug Abuse, demanding Saint Laurent change the perfume's name and apologize for "his insensitivity to Chinese history and Chinese-American concerns."

The fragrance flew off the shelves then, and remains a bestseller to this day.

A model on a catwalk wearing a sheer black patterned top and black trousers.

A modern iteration of his sheer blouses

A trailblazing portfolio — minus blue jeans

His one regret was not having invented blue jeans. "They have expression, modesty, sex appeal and simplicity, all I hope for in my clothes."

In 1983, at the age of 47, Saint Laurent became the first living designer to be recognized with a retrospective at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2017, his partner Berge opened two museums — in Paris and in Marrakesh — that display thousands of his garments and sketches.

A smoker throughout his life — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is said to be partial to YSL cigarettes — Saint Laurent also fought a cocaine and alcohol addiction.

He lost his battle to brain cancer on 1 June, 2008.

At his final haute couture show in 2002, he had said, "I always wanted to put myself at the service of women. I wanted to accompany them in the great movement for liberation that occurred last century."

