 Yuri Gagarin′s legacy: German astronauts reflect on first man in space

Science

Yuri Gagarin's legacy: German astronauts reflect on first man in space

Sixty years ago, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly into space. DW spoke with German astronauts, who reflect on the space pioneer's legacy.

  • Juri Gagarin inside his Space capsule. (AFP/Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Ready for take-off

    April 12th, 1961: Yuri Gagarin took off on board a Vostok-1 rocket and fully orbited the Earth. He was the first man in space. The foundryman was still being trained as a fighter pilot when chosen for the space mission.

  • Belka and Strelka (picture-alliance/dpa/ Heritage Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Belka and Strelka lead the way

    Before Gagarin, space engineers had hardly any experience with living creatures in space. The two dogs Belka and Strelka, along with a rabbit, 40 mice and two rats, were the first animals to survive a trip into space. They took off on 19th August, 1960, on board the satellite Sputnik-5 and returned safely inside a landing capsule.

  • Juri Gagarin waving to people (Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    A celebrated hero

    After his return, Gagarin became a celebrity. He traveled the whole world as an ambassador for the Soviet space program. After that he was supposed to train for future cosmonauts. But it never came to that. He first wanted to complete his training as a fighter pilot and on March 27, 1968, had a fatal crash with an MIG-15 during a training excercise.

  • English newspaper article about Juri Gagarin from 1961 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    International recognition

    Despite the ongoing Cold War, Gagarin received recognition for his achievement in East and West alike. But the news also sped up the Americans' efforts to prove themselves in space. This edition of the Huntsville Times quotes German-American rocket engineer Wernher von Braun as warning the US not to lag behind the Soviet space program.

  • John H. Glenn, Jr. enters the Mercury-Atlas 6 space capsule before takeoff. (Reuters/NASA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    One year later - John Glenn follows Gagarin into orbit

    On February 20, 1962, it was the Americans' turn: A Mercury-Atlas-6 rocket carried the first astronaut into space. John Glenn orbited the Earth three times. He was a more experienced pilot than Gagarin. Before becoming an astronaut, Glenn had already begun a career as a fighter- and test pilot with the Marines, breaking the supersonic record at the time.

  • Valentina Tereshkova among two other cosmonauts: Yuri Gagarin and Valeri Bykovsky (picture-alliance/RIA Nowosti)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Emancipation in space: The first woman cosmonaut follows soon after.

    Two years after Gagarin, the Soviet Union sent its first female cosmonaut into orbit. Valentina Tereshkova spent three days aboard space ship Vostok-6 and circled the earth 48 times. Here she stands between her cosmonaut colleagues Gagarin und Bykovski. She is a celebrity to this day: At the 2014 Sotchi Winter Olympics, she carried the Olympic flag. She is also a legislator in the Duma.

  • Buzz Aldrin in front of the US flag on the moon (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Neil A. Armstrong)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Winning the race to the moon

    On 20th July 1969, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon. The U.S. had won the space race. To this day, NASA remains the only agency that has put men on the moon. However, for the last four decades the moon has not received very much attention. Research and development have focused primarily on space stations, Earth observation, telecommunication and deep space exploration.

  • A Gagarin mural on an appartment building in Ukraine. (DW/R. Goncharenko)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Gagarin as a myth

    Especially in Eastern Europe, people have kept the memory of Gagarin alive. The Soviet Union made an effort to enable all allied socialist countries to send their own space travelers into orbit, such as East Germany, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and others. This was meant as a symbol of socialist unity and friendship.

  • The International Space Station as seen from the spaceshuttle Atlantis (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/NASA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Today: International cooperation on the ISS

    With the end of the East-West confrontation, the race of the political systems faded and cooperation grew. It all started when the Soviets invited western astronauts to visit the MIR Space Station in the late 1980s. Today, efforts are concentrated on the International Space Station (ISS). Besides Russia and the US, participants include the European Space Agency (ESA), Canada and Japan.

  • NASA Moon Village (ESA)

    Yuri Gagarin - The beginning of human space travel

    Tomorrow: A joint future on the moon?

    In the decades to come, cooperation is most likely going to increase. Where will the journey lead us? It may be back to the moon. A moon village like this might one day even become a successor to the ISS.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


Cosmonauts, astronauts and taikonauts. More than 500 people from various countries have been to space since Yuri Gagarin's historic first flight on April 12, 1961.  And space flights into Earth's orbit have since become routine since Gagarin's voyage 60 years ago. DW spoke with German astronauts about cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who died in 1968 during a training flight at the age of 34.

In the shadow of Neil Armstrong

"I didn't realize at all that Yuri Gagarin had gone into space," recalls German astronaut Gerhard Thiele.

"That was kept secret. Only when the flight was successfully completed did they go public with the big news." Thiele, who flew to space aboard the US space shuttle Endeavor in 2000, says he only has only vague memories of his parents talking about Gagarin's successful flight.

The German astronaut grew up in West Germany and his interest in space travel began in the mid-1960s, with US space flights. At the time, the US was "much more open" than the Soviet Union, the 67-year old says.

Gerhard Thiele

Gerhard Thiele says Gagarin was in the shadows of Neil Armstrong

"What happened in the Soviet Union at the time, you always found out about afterward. Information in the [German] Federal Republic was much sparser," he recalls.

At some point, he says, there was a focus on cosmonaut Gagarin — but there was never as much awareness around him as astronaut Neil Armstrong, who became thefirst man to walk on the moon on July 21, 1969.

Reinhold Ewald had a similar experience. When Gagarin made the spectacular flight with the Vostok 1 spacecraft on April 12, 1961, Ewald was still a toddler and has hardly any memories of the historic moment.

What has stuck to his memory, however, is the first spacewalk made by cosmonaut Alexei Leonov in 1965. "That was the moment when I first understood that there were two streams: The Americans, who wanted to get near the moon with the Apollo program; and the successes of Russian spaceflight."

In East Germany, then part of the Soviet bloc, Yuri Gagarin was better known — and many streets in former East German states still commemorate the first man in space.

The same was true of the first East German cosmonaut, Sigmund Jähn, who flew into space in 1978. In the early 1990s, it was Jähn who accompanied astronaut Reinhold Ewald in Russia for his journey toward space. Ewald prepared there for his flight to the Russian space station "Mir," a voyage that took place in 1997 aboard the Soyuz Russian spacecraft. 

astronaut in capsule

Reinhold Ewald during training for the Russian Soyuz-TM-25 in January 1997

'Cosmic and comical'

Ewald, now 64 years old, remembers the mood of the crisis at the time, shortly before the dissolution of the Soviet Union. He says employees at the control center had not received any money for weeks and they later hung up a poster: "Our task is cosmic, our payment is comical."

Ewald recalls that it was "very impressive."

For astronaut Gerhard Thiele, it wasn't until 2003 while preparing in Russia for a space flight as a substitute that he saw how Yuri Gagarin's legacy was being looked after.

"In the locker room, I looked directly at Yuri Gagarin's locker," recalls Thiele. There, he says, tennis rackets and sports gear belonging to the first cosmonaut were displayed behind a door made of Plexiglas.

"Whenever I sat down, I looked at Gagarin's locker. That's a special feeling, knowing you're in the same room and walking on the same floor tiles as Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space."

Watch video 02:28

Russia celebrates space hero Yuri Gagarin six decades on

New generation reflects on legacy

Matthias Maurer, one of two active German astronauts, is currently preparing for his first flight into space. If all goes to plan, the 51-year-old will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in autumn aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

"Fortunately, when I prepare, I can draw on the experience of the more than 500 people who have been in space before me," Maurer says. "Gagarin couldn't."

The closer Maurer's launch approaches, the more respect he has for Gagarin's achievement. The German astronaut learned about Gagarin's legacy during his Russian lessons, which he took in preparation for his mission on the ISS. 

For German astronauts, Gagarin's fame has not faded after 60 years. "He is absolutely a hero," says Maurer.

Asstroonaut Matthias Maurer

Matthias Maurer at the European Astronaut Center in Cologne in December 2019

'Almost reckless'

"Gagarin made me think of Christopher Columbus," says Thiele. He was "courageous" and "almost reckless," he says. "The technology had been so simple back then, it could have gone wrong."

Take, for example, Gagarin's nail-biting flight back to Earth. "The equipment module did not separate from the landing capsule. The capsule was dragging the module behind it and the balance was not right. It's only when the cables had melted through that the capsule was able to get into the correct position at the most difficult part," Thiele recalls.

"Neil Armstrong and Yuri Gagarin are two greats from spaceflight who will always be present," he says.

At the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, a bust commemorates the first cosmonaut.

"With this, we want to honor this achievement again and again. The first man in space, who was Yuri Gagarin," says Maurer. "That will remain forever." 

This article was translated from German.

​​​​​​​

