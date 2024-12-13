  1. Skip to content
Yuchen Li

East Asia correspondent covering China and Taiwan

Yuchen is a multimedia journalist based in Taipei, working for DW Chinese and Asia Desk to produce videos and written reports that focus on geopolitics and human rights in China and Taiwan.

Yuchen Li is DW's East Asia correspondent based in Taipei. 

Her reporting mainly delves into geopolitical and human rights issues concerning China and its global influence, including tensions across the Taiwan Strait and the country's interactions with Western powers. 

Born and raised in Taiwan, Yuchen also works for DW Chinese, producing articles and social media videos that explore politics and social injustice across East Asia. 

She has recently expanded her journalistic pursuits to investigative reporting, particularly looking into transnational criminal activities with connections to China. 

Featured stories by Yuchen Li

A worker at an air conditioner factory in China

Can China climb out of economic stagnation in 2025?

China has outlined plans for economic stimulus to boost consumer spending amid the looming threat of Trump's tariffs.
BusinessDecember 13, 2024
A man surrounded by a crowd holds up a white piece of paper in Beijing, China

Is China headed for new White Paper protests?

The silent youth protest against China's COVID restrictions is over, but tensions still run deep, ex-protesters say.
SocietyNovember 25, 2024
Photographers hold cameras above the heads of Hong Kong police

Hong Kong 47 trial: Can pro-democracy movement regroup?

Friends of jailed Hong Kong pro-democracy activists say they're trying to remain positive as space for dissent shrinks.
Rule of LawNovember 20, 2024
Stories by Yuchen Li

Lai Ching-te greeted with flags and flowers upon arriving in Honolulu

Taiwan: How is China reacting to Lai's 'transit diplomacy?'

Taiwan: How is China reacting to Lai's 'transit diplomacy?'

Taiwanese President Lai's first visit to US soil was heavy on symbolism but has not crossed any of China's red lines.
ConflictsDecember 3, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) escorts his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump at a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017

With Trump election win, China braces for higher US tensions

With Trump election win, China braces for higher US tensions

The already-tense rivalry between the US and China is expected to further intensify in the next four years, say experts.
PoliticsNovember 7, 2024
Two men pose with a Pride flag on 2023 Pride day in Taiwan

How China-Taiwan same-sex marriages get caught in politics

How China-Taiwan same-sex marriages get caught in politics

Taiwan's first cross-strait, same-sex married couple celebrated their vows at the annual Pride event.
SocietyOctober 28, 2024
Xi Jinping listens to Joe Biden during a summit in 2023

Trump vs. Harris: Who does China prefer in the US election?

Trump vs. Harris: Who does China prefer in the US election?

Regardless of who wins the US presidency, Beijing is unlikely to encounter a China-friendly administration.
PoliticsOctober 25, 2024
A Taiwanese Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet lands at the Hsinchu Air Base

China military drills ramp up pressure on Taiwan

China military drills ramp up pressure on Taiwan

China has said its latest round of military drills surrounding Taiwan was a warning to "separatists."
ConflictsOctober 14, 2024
President Lai Ching-te waves to the crowd on national day to mark the 113th birthday of Taiwan

Taiwan celebrates national day amid threat from China

Taiwan celebrates national day amid threat from China

Beijing has no right to represent Taipei, Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te said, vowing to preserve democracy.
ConflictsOctober 10, 202401:50 min
