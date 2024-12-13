Yuchen Li is DW's East Asia correspondent based in Taipei.

Her reporting mainly delves into geopolitical and human rights issues concerning China and its global influence, including tensions across the Taiwan Strait and the country's interactions with Western powers.

Born and raised in Taiwan, Yuchen also works for DW Chinese, producing articles and social media videos that explore politics and social injustice across East Asia.

She has recently expanded her journalistic pursuits to investigative reporting, particularly looking into transnational criminal activities with connections to China.