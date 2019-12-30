 YPG returnees: Counterterrorist fighters under suspicion | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 05.01.2020

DW Investigates

YPG returnees: Counterterrorist fighters under suspicion

The Kurdish YPG militia did the heavy lifting in the fight against the "Islamic State," yet many foreign YPG adherents, including Germans, have come home to find themselves under suspicion of terrorism. DW investigates.

Syrien Angriff auf IS Stellungen in Baghouz (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

On Friday, October 4, around nine in the morning, the doorbell rang. In front of it stood half a dozen police officers with a search warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany's highest court when it comes to criminal and civil law.

After that, Jan-Lukas Kuhley lost track of time. He can't recall how long the investigators rummaged through everything in his shared student apartment — but it felt like an eternity.

At the same time, Kuhley's parents received a visit from the police. Another residential community that he had recently moved out of was also searched. The reason for the large-scale action: Suspected violation of paragraph 129b of German federal law, which pertains to membership in a foreign terrorist organization. The slim student had joined the YPG Kurdish self-defense units in Syria in 2017 as a volunteer. He was actively involved in the fight against the so-called Islamic State for several months — in a unit that operated with guns and armored vehicles. Sometimes the situation was life-threatening, he told DW.

Read more: German man fighting for Kurds killed in Syria

'In Germany's interest'

When the officers left Kuhley's apartment, they had seized several cell phones, his laptop and various media. Over a cup of tea in his kitchen, the political science student tells DW he was not completely surprised by the apartment search; he knows other YPG returnees who have had a similar experience. But he cannot understand such an investigation on the grounds of suspected terrorism. "The YPG bore the brunt of the fight against IS," Kuhley emphasizes. It received support from the international coalition against IS, "in which the Bundeswehr (Germany's armed forces) is also active. We also carried out counterterrorism in Germany's interest."

German former YPG adherent Jan-Lukas Kuhley (DW/M. von Hein)

"I don't feel like a terrorist. I fought against terrorists," says Jan-Lukas Kuhley

For the German authorities, however, Kuhley's motivation is irrelevant. What counts for them is that he received military training from a foreign militia and gained combat experience. According to its own statement, the federal government does not distinguish "between supposedly good and bad terrorists." At least that is how the government answered an official request for information by Left Party members of parliament, the Bundestag, in 2015. Speaking to DW, Left Party parliamentarian Ulla Jelpke described the "surveillance and spying on returnees and their families" as akin to collective punishment.

In practice, there is indeed a distinction between returning IS adherents and YPG returnees: According to the security authorities,122 people had returned to Germany from the terrorist caliphate as of mid-October 2019; the Federal Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against 23 of them for membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

The authorities estimate the number of YPG returnees to be well over 100. However, while around 30 investigations have been initiated, not one YPG supporter has been charged to date. The Federal Ministry of Justice confirmed to DW in writing: "According to the current practice of the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the investigation proceedings are generally terminated." The prosecutor can refrain from prosecuting alleged crimes if they were committed abroad. The fact that it investigated German YPG fighters without charge appears to have political reasons.

Read more: Germany urges calm over 'IS' returnees' arrival

Soldiers of the Kurdish YPG self-defense units (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna)

Without the YPG, military victory against the "Islamic State" would not have been possible

Key allies against IS

The YPG's central role in the military victory over IS is key in the decision not to prosecute, DW has learned from legal experts with knowledge of the situation. Indeed, the YPG itself has acknowledged it has paid a high price, suffering more than 10,000 casualties. Its fighters are still the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), founded in 2015 and trained and armed with the help of the United States. On Syrian soil, they have been America's most important partner in the fight against IS.

The view of NATO partner Turkey, however, is quite different. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which the Turkish government has banned and long called a terrorist entity. For decades, the PKK has fought in Turkey for an independent Kurdish state, sometimes engaging in terrorist practices. Tens of thousands of people on both sides have died in this still-unresolved conflict. The ideologically socialist PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993 and has been on the EU terror list since 2002. It is also banned in the United States. The YPG, in contrast, is completely different: It is not illegal in Germany or in other European countries. The United Nations does not classify the militia as a terrorist group, either.

Read more: 'Islamic State' resurgence 'a very real possibility' after Kurdish, US exit

Ideology attracts

However, a dilemma arises for the German judiciary: Ideologically, the YPG defers to the imprisoned PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan. In the cemeteries of its fallen fighters, his portrait flutters on flags in the wind. In the Rojava area in northern Syria, the YPG is trying to implement Ocalan's vision of a state. This model of a society organized from below makes the northern Syrian Kurdish region an attractive place for left-wing idealists from all over the world — including Jan-Lukas Kuhley.

In Germany, the responsible federal prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe has so far mainly investigated returned YPG fighters if they have publicly and emphatically confirmed their membership in the militia. That was also the case with Kuhley: The search warrant approved by the Federal Court of Justice, which DW was able to see, expressly refers to a DW article about Kuhley's time with the YPG.

Kurdish militias carry a flag of PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan (Picture alliance/NurPhoto/D. Cupolo)

Kurdish militias carry a flag of PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan

Obliged to investigate

Under German law, authorities are required to initiate an investigation if they learn of a possible crime — something experts refer to as the "principle of legality." In the case of the YPG, the public prosecutor's office considers membership in the militia to be indirect membership in the banned PKK.

The chairwoman of the interior affairs committee of the German Bundestag, Andrea Lindholz, emphasized to DW that "a state firmly based on the rule of law is characterized by the fact that it considers each individual case separately and does not make blanket decisions." Lindholz, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc, says that the YPG is not classified as a terrorist organization. She describes the PKK, however, as "the most powerful foreign extremist organization in Germany." The federal government itself "does not expect armed attacks by PKK fighters in Germany or against German targets." That, too, features in the government's response to a request from several left-wing members of the Bundestag in 2015.

The Interior Ministry and the Federal Criminal Police Office also confirmed to DW that none of the YPG returnees is currently classified as a threat. In stark contrast, almost half of IS returnees — 53 of the 122 known cases — are officially considered as Gefährder, a criminal designation for suspects considered threats to public safety. The German government provided the information in mid-November in response to an official parliamentary inquiry from the Left Party in the Bundestag.

YPJ Women's Protection Units of the YPG Kurdish militia in Raqqa, Syria (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Umnaber)

The YPG also includes women's combat units (YPJ), such as these soldiers pictured during an anti-IS action in Raqqa, Syria, in 2017

A delicate balancing act

Omid Nouripour, the foreign policy spokesman for the Green party parliamentary group, warns against glorifying the Kurdish self-defense units. He points to allegations by human rights organizations that the YPG is also recruiting child soldiers. Regardless, Nouripour also emphasizes that the Kurds "did the dirty work for the West against IS." Therefore, the German government must decide "whether these people have fought for us or against us."

However, foreign policy considerations also play a major role in the decision. At the beginning of December, during the NATO anniversary summit in London, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again asked his partners to classify the YPG as a terrorist organization. Germany is in a tough spot: Relations with Turkey are very close, as it is not only a NATO ally but also a very important economic partner. Moreover, without the refugee pact with Turkey, the number of refugees arriving in Germany would probably not have decreased. Lastly, around 3 million people with Turkish roots live in Germany.

For the Green MP Nouripour, it is clear: "The German government is trying to find a balance between the YPG on the one hand and Turkey's wishes on the other. That cannot succeed."

The consequences of this legal and political dilemma are felt by people like Jan-Lukas Kuhley — even if the investigation against him is likely to be ended in exactly the same way as against the other YPG returnees.

  • A US troop pats another troop on the back (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Staff Sgt. A. Goedl)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    US: Troop pullback

    Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

  • A Turkish convoy drives down the street at night while a person wrapped in a Turkish flag watches the convoy (picture-alliance/AA/M. Akif Parlak)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

  • Syrien YPG-Kämpfer in Deir Ezzor (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

  • SDF fighters stand in a line in military uniform (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

  • Syrian troops sit in the back of a truck after entering the town of Tall Tamr (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

  • Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad sit in two chairs in front of their respective flags (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Klimentyev)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

  • Syrian National Army soldiers march on the ground (picture-alliance/AA/B. Kasim)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

  • A burnt out IS flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Alleruzzo)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

    IS: A renewed role?

    One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack


