 YouTube suspends Donald Trump account, joining Twitter, Facebook

News

Google-owned YouTube temporarily suspended President Donald Trump's account. The online video service said there was a "potential for violence" and that the account suspension would initially last seven days.

A thumb over a YouTube app icon on a phone

The suspension of Trump's account will last seven days but could be extended

Following last week's violence at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, YouTube on Tuesday has followed steps taken by other social media, online services and companies by suspending the account of US President Donald Trump.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

Trump's channel has been "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump's account, depriving him of his favorite platform. Other online services, including Snapchat and Amazon-owned Twitch, also suspended Trump's accounts.

