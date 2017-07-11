YouTube suspends Donald Trump account, joining Twitter, Facebook

Following last week's violence at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, YouTube on Tuesday has followed steps taken by other social media, online services and companies by suspending the account of US President Donald Trump.

"In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a statement.

Trump's channel has been "temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum' of 7 days," the statement read.

Facebook last week suspended Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump's account, depriving him of his favorite platform. Other online services, including Snapchat and Amazon-owned Twitch, also suspended Trump's accounts.

