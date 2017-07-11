YouTube deletes RT's German YouTube channels after COVID misinformation strike

Video-sharing platform YouTube terminated Russian state broadcaster RT's German-language channels on Tuesday.

It said RT had violated its COVID misinformation policy and then used its second channel to evade a ban on uploading.

"YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform," a YouTube spokesperson told DW.

"RT DE [the name for RT in Germany] was issued a strike for uploading content that violated our COVID misinformation policy. This resulted in a suspension of their posting privileges. During this suspension, they tried to circumvent the enforcement by using another channel and as a result both channels were terminated for breaking YouTube Terms of Service," the spokesperson added.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, responded to the ban in a tweet:

"This is a real media war declared by the state of Germany to the state of Russia," she said.

She then called for the Russian state to respond by banning German state media broadcasters, including DW.

YouTube is owned by US technology conglomerate Alphabet Inc, which also owns Google.

What is YouTube's COVID misinformation policy?

YouTube says that it "doesn't allow content about COVID-19 that poses a serious risk of egregious harm."

Additionally, YouTube says that it does not allow content that spreads medical misinformation that "contradicts local health authorities' or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19."

This is limited to WHO or local health authorities' guidance on treatment, prevention, diagnosis, transmission, social distancing and self-isolation guidelines as well as anything that contradicts the existence of COVID-19, YouTube states.

