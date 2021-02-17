 Your top pick for the most beautiful language! | Lifestyle | DW | 17.02.2021

Lifestyle

Your top pick for the most beautiful language!

We wanted to know which language you think sounds the most beautiful. Find out here whether you have won the exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sprachen

On the small Canary island of La Gomera, an unusual language can be heard in the mountains: the whistled language Silbo Gomero. Thanks to Silbo Gomero, the population of La Gomera was able to communicate across distances of up to three kilometers long before cell phones were around, and arrange meetings or transmit messages.

We were excited to receive so many entries! Thanks to all of you who let us know which language you think sounds the most beautiful. 

All entries were entered into a raffle for a backpack in the exclusive DW design with goodies. The winner is Richard H. from Cape Coral in the US, who thinks the most beautiful sounding language is french.

Congratulations Richard!

