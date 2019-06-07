 Your favorite seasonal foods | Euromaxx | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

Your favorite seasonal foods

Asparagus, mushrooms and strawberries are just some examples of foods that are either only available at a certain time of year, or at least taste much better then. We wanted to know your top picks.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 25 Saison

We wanted to know which seasonal products you get most excited about each year – the ones you only buy or eat when they’re in season. Maybe your favorite fruit or vegetable, or a particular type of fish? Lots of you got in touch, and we certainly learnt a lot!

We picked out one name from all the responses, and the lucky winner is Mirta Cora from Montvideo in Uruguay. She always looks forward to fresh summer fruits and vegetables. Congratulations!

Related content

DW Euormaxx Zuschaueraktion Hochzeit

What was your best wedding experience? 07.06.2019

We asked you to send in a photo of your best wedding experience. Find out here if you won a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Euromaxx - Zuschaueraktion Weihnachten Collage

Photo competition: what is a vital element of Christmas? 07.01.2019

Euromaxx wanted to know what you consider an essential element of Christmas. A decorated tree, Santa Claus, presents or something else?

SchwuZ Club in Berlin

Making Berlin clubbing greener 12.02.2019

Berlin's politicians and clubs are teaming up to make partying more sustainable. Ideas range from more efficient light and cooling systems to generating energy through dancing. And there's an even bigger goal.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Moonlight, two Afro-American men sit on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/DCM/David Bornfri)

100 years of homosexuality in film

Many Hollywood stars play homosexuals or lesbians these days, but acceptance of the topic was far from a given before the gay rights movement. A look at homosexuality in films since 1919.  

Books

Eric Carle's Children Books on Exhibit: The Very Hungry Caterpillar turns 50 (1977 Eric Carle)

The universe of beloved illustrator and author Eric Carle

Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" remains a children's classic 50 years after it was published. It's being celebrated with an exhibition at the Wilhelm Busch Museum for Caricature and Drawings in Hanover.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  