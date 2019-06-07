Your favorite seasonal foods

We wanted to know which seasonal products you get most excited about each year – the ones you only buy or eat when they’re in season. Maybe your favorite fruit or vegetable, or a particular type of fish? Lots of you got in touch, and we certainly learnt a lot!

We picked out one name from all the responses, and the lucky winner is Mirta Cora from Montvideo in Uruguay. She always looks forward to fresh summer fruits and vegetables. Congratulations!