Your favorite seasonal foods

Asparagus, mushrooms and strawberries are just some examples of foods that are either only available at a certain time of year, or at least taste much better then. We wanted to know your top picks.
We wanted to know which seasonal products you get most excited about each year – the ones you only buy or eat when they’re in season. Maybe your favorite fruit or vegetable, or a particular type of fish? Lots of you got in touch, and we certainly learnt a lot!
We picked out one name from all the responses, and the lucky winner is Mirta Cora from Montvideo in Uruguay. She always looks forward to fresh summer fruits and vegetables. Congratulations!