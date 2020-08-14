 Your favorite mythical creature - the results! | Lifestyle | DW | 14.08.2020

Your favorite mythical creature - the results!

We asked you to tell us your favorite mythical creature. Find out here if you won a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Fabelwesen

The unicorn still grips the human imagination to this day, and it’s come to symbolize many different positive qualities. Germany’s little-known unicorn capital is Schwäbisch Gmünd. The southern German town has carried the unicorn on its coat of arms since the 13th century, and the presence of this mythical creature can be felt everywhere. The unicorn appears not only on documents and flags, but also on many public buildings.

Lots of you got in touch this week to tell us whether you’re also a fan of the unicorn, or of one of the many other mythical creatures. Thank you so much to everyone who took part!


We’re giving away a wristwatch an exclusive Euromaxx design to one lucky participant. And the winner is Myriam Messifet from France. Her favorite Hmythical creature is a fairy.


Congratulations!

