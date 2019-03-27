 Your favorite haunts worldwide: Send us your travel video! | DW Travel | DW | 20.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Viewer competition

Your favorite haunts worldwide: Send us your travel video!

Whether untouched nature, an ancient cultural site or a modern metropolis - show us your perspective on the most beautiful travel destinations worldwide and win a DW backpack and beach towel for your next trip!

Watch video 01:31

Viewer video from Venice

Have you already planned your next trip? Then don't forget to pack your camera. We look forward to your holiday movies of unforgettable experiences in the most beautiful places on earth - be it exploring the wilderness in Canada or the urban jungle of Singapore or Tokyo. No matter where you go or what you visit, send us your travel video!

Win a DW travel set for your next holiday

DW Rucksack für V-Mail Wettbewerb von Check-in (Lars Wendt)

The three best travel videos that reach us by August 31, 2019 will be awarded with three exclusive travel sets. Each contains a DW backpack, a DW beach towel, the DW selfie-stick and a spiral-bound notepad to write down your travel memories.

So, maybe the DW backpack will accompany you on your next trip. We keep our fingers crossed for you - good luck!

Your video on the TV travel show "Check-in"

Perhaps your holiday film will soon be featured as our viewer video of the week on the TV travel show Check-in. Should your video be included, we will inform you in good time before the broadcast.

Watch video 01:09

Impressions from Mexico & Guatemala

This is how your take part:

You must have filmed your video clip (size up to 180 MB) with a smartphone, camera or camcorder. It should be at least one minute long.

Watch video 04:11

Viewer video of America’s natural beauty

Please do not use text overlays in the video. If you use music, please let us know the title and composer. And briefly describe which holiday destination you have captured in the video and why it is worth a visit.

You can upload your video here. Because we are currently having occasional trouble with uploads from mobile devices, the surest way to send us your videos is via the desktop version of this page.

 

Conditions of participation

WWW links

Conditions of participation  

Impressions from Newfoundland  

Japan - From Tokyo via Kyoto to Miyajima  

Viewer video from Singapore  

Audios and videos on the topic

Viewer video from Venice  

Impressions from Mexico & Guatemala  

Viewer video of America’s natural beauty  

Related content

Roter Platz in Moskau

Our viewers' most beautiful travel videos 27.03.2019

They traveled to Mexico, Moscow or Myanmar, filmed while flying in a hot-air balloon or with a drone and sent us their video for Check-in's video contest. Our jury has now selected the most beautiful holiday videos.

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video! 13.03.2019

Do you have video footage of your dream location? If so, please send it in to us. With a little luck we will show your video on our travel show Check-in.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Bayern

Germany's 16 states: Bavaria 15.05.2019

Bavaria captivates tourists with its rustic traditions, royal palaces, and, of course, the Alps.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team.  

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your travel video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in.  