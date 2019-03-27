Your favorite haunts worldwide: Send us your travel video!

Have you already planned your next trip? Then don't forget to pack your camera. We look forward to your holiday movies of unforgettable experiences in the most beautiful places on earth - be it exploring the wilderness in Canada or the urban jungle of Singapore or Tokyo. No matter where you go or what you visit, send us your travel video!

Win a DW travel set for your next holiday

The three best travel videos that reach us by August 31, 2019 will be awarded with three exclusive travel sets. Each contains a DW backpack, a DW beach towel, the DW selfie-stick and a spiral-bound notepad to write down your travel memories.

So, maybe the DW backpack will accompany you on your next trip. We keep our fingers crossed for you - good luck!

Your video on the TV travel show "Check-in"

Perhaps your holiday film will soon be featured as our viewer video of the week on the TV travel show Check-in. Should your video be included, we will inform you in good time before the broadcast.

Watch video 01:09 Impressions from Mexico & Guatemala

This is how your take part:

You must have filmed your video clip (size up to 180 MB) with a smartphone, camera or camcorder. It should be at least one minute long.

Watch video 04:11 Viewer video of America's natural beauty

Please do not use text overlays in the video. If you use music, please let us know the title and composer. And briefly describe which holiday destination you have captured in the video and why it is worth a visit.

You can upload your video here. Because we are currently having occasional trouble with uploads from mobile devices, the surest way to send us your videos is via the desktop version of this page.

