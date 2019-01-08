 Your favorite Euromaxx moment! | Euromaxx | DW | 18.01.2019

Euromaxx

Your favorite Euromaxx moment!

Euromaxx has been bringing you beautiful images and exciting stories from Europe for over fifteen years. What was your favorite moment on Euromaxx? 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Schönstes Erlebnis mit Euromaxx

“Euromaxx – Lifestyle Europe“ is Europe at its best. Our journalists are constantly on the road to find the most important news and the most interesting stories. Whether it’s a cultural highlight, star and celebrity news, lifestyle, music, fashion or a special story from a region - here at Euromaxx, our team always aims to produce a show you don’t want to miss. 

Now we would like to know you absolute favorite Euromaxx moment.

Maybe you visited a city after seeing it presented on Euromaxx? Or maybe you visited a particular exhibition, followed a delicious recipe, or tried a new sport? Or maybe you even became an artist yourself after seeing something on the show.

So please write to us! Whatever the moment, we would love to hear about your Euromaxx highlight.

My favorite Euromaxx moment was ...   

As a thankyou for taking part, we’ll be raffling out an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch among all entries. 

Submission deadline is 25 January 2019, 12:00 UTC. All decisions are final. Best of luck!

