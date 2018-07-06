 Your best day in a theme park | Euromaxx | DW | 06.07.2018

Euromaxx

Your best day in a theme park

This week, Euromaxx visits five worlds of experience in Europe. Which day in an amusement park do you particularly like to remember?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion zur Serie Auf ins Abenteuer

In its series “Adventure Time!”, Euromaxx presents five European amusement parks, including the traditional Tivoli Gardens in the Danish capital Copenhagen, the outdoor adventure playground Area 47 in Austria’s Tyrol region, or the WaterWorld in Ayia Napa in Cyprus. But which was your best trip to a theme park? Which day do you always like to remember? And what do you generally like about theme parks and such? Let us know!

It's easy to join in: Send us a photo showing you or your loved ones in an amusement park and either tell us the story behind the picture or answer one of the questions above.

As a thank you we’ll be raffling an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch among all participants.

Closing date is 13 July 2018, 12:00 UTC, and our decision is final. Good luck!
 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

