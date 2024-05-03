Your Amazing Brain - Keeping it Happy and Healthy

Your brain is a complex organ and works hard around the clock. Exercise, good sleep and essential oils can all give your brain a boost.

A day in the life of your brain

A single sensory input, and the neurons in your brain spring into action. That means the brain's 170 billion worker-cells stay busy around the clock.

A Day in the Life of Your Brain Image: DW

Study more effectively with sport

During exam periods, students have to deal with a lot of time pressure and stress. Working out often seems like an extra burden. But in fact, exercise improves exam performance. Here's why.

Does your brain ever sleep?

You're asleep, but your brain doesn't get the night off. Sleep is when your brain processes information and files away what you've learned. Scientists are still studying how to get a good night's sleep.

New hope for people with epilepsy

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder, which can affect young and old. In many cases, medication or even surgery can help. But researchers are looking for new ways to treat seizure disorders.

Do essential oils really work?

Essential oils smell great. Used in aromatherapy, they can help boost your mood, soothe headaches and nausea, and even act as an antiseptic.

Tim Bertko shows how to sync your brain with exercise

Fitness coach Tim Bertko demonstrates an exercise that will help get your brain in sync. It's based on a traditional Bavarian dance.

