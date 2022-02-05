Young people in Germany: Role models, hobbies and age limits

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What do German teenagers get up to in their free time? And who do they look up to? This week, Rachel Stewart meets the young Germans and welcomes guest star Younes Zarou.
It's time to talk friends, Fortnite and Fridays for Future as we find out what matters most to young people in Germany. Look out for a guest appearance from German TikTok star Younes Zarou!
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.
This article and video were originally published in April 2021.
Many young people in Germany love imitating the lives of their online idols, mostly because they feel like they can be just as successful and attractive as influencers.
