Young people in Germany: Role models, hobbies and age limits

It's time to talk friends, Fortnite and Fridays for Future as we find out what matters most to young people in Germany. Look out for a guest appearance from German TikTok star Younes Zarou!

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.

This article and video were originally published in April 2021.