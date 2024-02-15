Young people could vote for change in South Africa

PoliticsSouth AfricaYoung people could vote for change in South AfricaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSouth AfricaDianne Hawker02/15/2024February 15, 2024South Africa is set to have general elections this year and the vote is expected to be the most significant one since the country attained democracy 30 years ago. Especially young people could become a major deciding voice in this election.https://p.dw.com/p/4cS0mAdvertisement