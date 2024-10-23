  1. Skip to content
Young Nigerian creates device to track deforrestation

Oreyeni-Oti Odunayo in Port Harcourt
October 23, 2024

A young robotics developer in Nigeria has come up with a way to prevent illegal deforestation by tracking the orientation of trees. The Reforest AI device uses an app that signals the exact locations where forests are being stripped.

