Young Kenyan mobilizes to expose government corruption

Felix Maringa
September 26, 2024

28-year-old lawyer and businessman Morara Kebaso has made it his mission to educate Kenyans about their rights and to shed light on government shortcomings and corruption through civic education tours. DW's Felix Maringa met with him in Nairobi.

https://p.dw.com/p/4l7zO
