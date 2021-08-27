Young, Jewish and on the move in Germany

They're Jewish, live in Germany and are part of the "Third Generation," the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors: Soprano Shai Terry, writer and feminist Laura Cazes, writer Dmitrij Kapitelman and Deborah Feldman, author of the global bestseller Unorthodox. The memoir tells the story of her upbringing in an ultra-Orthodox Hasidic community in New York City. Feldman became known to millions around the world after her book was made into an Emmy Award-winning Netflix series of the same name.

The four cultural figures were panelists in the DW discussion "Jewish Life in Germany. The Third Generation on the Move." The event, which took place at the Jewish Museum Berlin, was part of a year-long program celebrating 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany. But rather than revolving around the past, the anniversary seeks to focus on the future of Judaism and the questions surrounding it.

Deborah Feldman became famous around the world for her book 'Unorthodox' and the subsequent Netflix series based on it

'We try to leave history in the past'

But is it possible to have such a focus in a discussion that takes place at the Jewish Museum Berlin? The institution deals with Jewish culture and the Holocaust and is located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from where the Nazis planned the extermination of European Jews.

Shai Terry came to Germany from Israel three years ago. It was clear to her that her chances as an opera singer would be limited in Israel, so she decided to go to Mainz to study voice and opera at university. "We try to leave history in the past," she said. Among her non-Jewish friends, Terry has observed a large interest in Jewish customs and traditions, as well as in Judaism's religious aspects.

Shai Terry came to Germany to help build her operatic career

Feldman shared similar thoughts. "When I came to Germany, I was fascinated about the intense passionate interest in what I am," she said.

New ideas in what it means to be Jewish

Upon leaving her insular Jewish community in New York City, Feldman says she was met with disinterest from the larger secular United States; no one in her university writing workshops was interested in her roots, she added. [Feldman attended Sarah Lawrence College after leaving her ultra-Orthodox community: Eds.] But after moving to Berlin, she immediately felt she was among like-minded people, Feldman said.

"It's the first place where I felt a sense of community, gratified by the diverse group of Jewish people living here," said Feldman, adding: "So many Jews fight for recognition here. They are prepared to fight for new ideas on what it means to be Jewish."

Both Terry and Feldman feel welcome in Germany, even though last year's attacks in Halle and Hanau and daily aggression towards Jews make them fearful.

Laura Cazes, a professed feminist who works for the Central Welfare Board of Jews in Germany (ZWST), defined the fields of tension her generation has to deal with: "When we talk about Jewish life, then we often actually also talk about the Holocaust, about dead Jewish life," she said.

Cazes said it's up to her generation to renegotiate and redefine the social status of Jews in Germany, and she is convinced that her generation is coming into its own. A more diverse and self-confident Jewish community is taking shape, she said.

Laura Cazes works at a major Jewish organization in Germany

Unease and insecurity

Dmitrij Kapitelman was 8 years old in 1994 when he came to Germany from Ukraine with his parents. They were refugees who were allowed to come to Germany through an expedited process for Jews or those of Jewish heritage living in post-Soviet countries.

Kapitelman's childhood and teenage years in Leipzig were dominated by the constant threat of neo-Nazis. In 2016 he wrote his first novel, My Invisible Father's Smile (Das Lächeln meines unsichtbaren Vaters) based on a trip he took with his father to Israel.

Dmitrij Kapitelman has published two autobiographical novels

While promoting the book at some 100 events throughout Germany, Kapitelman said he noticed one thing. "The atmosphere was nearly almost always the same," he said. "Such rigidity, awkwardness." This would last 20 minutes, and then there would be a sudden shift. "The audience had this desire for reconciliation."

Kapitelman's second autobiographical novel, Eine Formalie in Kiew (A Formality in Kyiv), deals with heritage and nationality. The protagonist is confronted by absurd hurdles as he tries to acquire German citizenship after two decades of living in Germany.

Kapitelman now has German nationality — but this doesn't make the question of identity any easier. His answer on the subject was succinct, but it left room for further discussion: "I am a Russian, German, Jewish writer. That's what I've got to offer. That's what I feel comfortable with."

Was does it mean to belong?

He and other participants on the panel said they struggle with the idea of identifying a "Heimat," a home or place where they belong.

"Home is where you can live the best version of yourself," Terry said.

Feldman found her home in the German language; she wrote her latest book in German. She explained how English was always her second language since she grew up with Yiddish, which later opened the door to German.

Feldman has been living in the German capital since 2014. As she says, "I have set roots in the very thin sandy soil of Berlin."

This article has been translated from the German by Cristina Burack