Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Ugarte
SocietyLatin America

Young Guns for Hire - Mexico’s Aimless Millennials

46 minutes ago

What’s life like for young people born into the world of Mexican drug cartels? The documentary shows the everyday life of a group of young "sicarios” or hired assassins.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O2CO
Millennials in Mexiko - Perspektivlos zwischen Armut und Gewalt
Image: Split Screen

The film follows young men as they drift around the Mexican state of Sinaloa, trying to come to terms with growing up, their work for the drug cartel and their aspirations for the future. The film shows "Los Plebes", as young people are called in northern Mexico and provides a glimpse into lives that seem predetermined by external circumstances. Too often, there is no way out of the spiral of violence for these young cartel members.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 13.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 13.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 13.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 14.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 14.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

