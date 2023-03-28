Young Guns for Hire - Mexico’s Aimless Millennials
What’s life like for young people born into the world of Mexican drug cartels? The documentary shows the everyday life of a group of young "sicarios” or hired assassins.
The film follows young men as they drift around the Mexican state of Sinaloa, trying to come to terms with growing up, their work for the drug cartel and their aspirations for the future. The film shows "Los Plebes", as young people are called in northern Mexico and provides a glimpse into lives that seem predetermined by external circumstances. Too often, there is no way out of the spiral of violence for these young cartel members.
