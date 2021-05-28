 Young German culture stars you should know | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Young German culture stars you should know

From Helena Zengel to Felix Jaehn: These are the actors, authors, DJs and artists taking Germany by storm.

  • Bianca 'Bibi' Classen flashing the peace sign.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Bianca 'Bibi' Classen

    Bianca Classen a.k.a. "BibisBeautyPalace" has been pretty successful playing the girl-next-door on social media. Her fortune is estimated at around €3 million ($3.6 million). That is her income from her YouTube videos (with almost six million subscribers), Instagram advertising collabs (with almost eight million followers), and her own beauty brand.

  • Younes Zarou poses in front of a fountain.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Younes Zarou

    Younes Zarou is the most successful TikTok star in Germany. He has about 30 million followers on his two accounts. He uploads colorful videos with accompanying DIY videos on the rapidly growing platform. In March 2020, he entertained his followers live on TikTok around the clock for a month.

  • Pamela Reif taking a selfie.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Pamela Reif

    Pamela Reif was tried in 2020 on charges of hidden advertising and lost the case. The court declared that advertising must be marked as such on Instagram — even if it is only a gratuitous recommendation. This did not put a dent in the fitness influencer's popularity though, and her videos boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The twins Lisa und Lena Mantler clap their hands in unison.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Lisa and Lena

    Lisa and Lena Mantler started uploading lip-syncing and dance videos when they were 13 years old onto a platform called Musical.ly, which later became TikTok. They were a big hit, but withdrew from the platform in March 2019 due to security concerns — only to return in May 2020, much to the delight of their international fanbase.

  • Gronkh hugs a fan.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Gronkh

    Born Erik Range, Gronkh is a veteran of the gaming scene and one of its most successful influencers. He has had a YouTube channel since 2010, and for two years, he had the most subscribers among all German channels. He became known through the "Let's Play" videos, in which he filmed himself playing video games. Gronkh is also successful on the streaming channel Twitch.

  • Stefanie Giesinger on the red carpet.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Stefanie Giesinger

    Fashion, beauty and travel are all topics that go down well with Instagram users — a fact Stefanie Giesinger, who is one of the top German influencers in these areas, is well aware of. Crowned "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2014, she's only occasionally seen on the catwalk these days. She has also founded her own sustainable fashion label.

  • Rezo smiles for the camera.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Rezo

    This YouTuber's video, "The destruction of the CDU," which criticizes Angela Merkel's governing party, the CDU, created a stir in Germany in 2019, and was viewed over 18 million times. YouTube said it was the most-viewed video in Germany that year. This shows how relevant YouTubers like Rezo have become. In addition to political videos, Rezo also makes regular entertainment videos.

  • Marie Nasemann

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Marie Nasemann

    She is one of the most popular influencers who focus on sustainability. Marie Nasemann writes about sustainable fashion in her blog "Fairknall." She is one of the "sense-fluencers" who use their reach to discuss what they consider meaningful, important topics like sustainability, feminism or vegan nutrition.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


  • Bianca 'Bibi' Classen flashing the peace sign.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Bianca 'Bibi' Classen

    Bianca Classen a.k.a. "BibisBeautyPalace" has been pretty successful playing the girl-next-door on social media. Her fortune is estimated at around €3 million ($3.6 million). That is her income from her YouTube videos (with almost six million subscribers), Instagram advertising collabs (with almost eight million followers), and her own beauty brand.

  • Younes Zarou poses in front of a fountain.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Younes Zarou

    Younes Zarou is the most successful TikTok star in Germany. He has about 30 million followers on his two accounts. He uploads colorful videos with accompanying DIY videos on the rapidly growing platform. In March 2020, he entertained his followers live on TikTok around the clock for a month.

  • Pamela Reif taking a selfie.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Pamela Reif

    Pamela Reif was tried in 2020 on charges of hidden advertising and lost the case. The court declared that advertising must be marked as such on Instagram — even if it is only a gratuitous recommendation. This did not put a dent in the fitness influencer's popularity though, and her videos boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The twins Lisa und Lena Mantler clap their hands in unison.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Lisa and Lena

    Lisa and Lena Mantler started uploading lip-syncing and dance videos when they were 13 years old onto a platform called Musical.ly, which later became TikTok. They were a big hit, but withdrew from the platform in March 2019 due to security concerns — only to return in May 2020, much to the delight of their international fanbase.

  • Gronkh hugs a fan.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Gronkh

    Born Erik Range, Gronkh is a veteran of the gaming scene and one of its most successful influencers. He has had a YouTube channel since 2010, and for two years, he had the most subscribers among all German channels. He became known through the "Let's Play" videos, in which he filmed himself playing video games. Gronkh is also successful on the streaming channel Twitch.

  • Stefanie Giesinger on the red carpet.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Stefanie Giesinger

    Fashion, beauty and travel are all topics that go down well with Instagram users — a fact Stefanie Giesinger, who is one of the top German influencers in these areas, is well aware of. Crowned "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2014, she's only occasionally seen on the catwalk these days. She has also founded her own sustainable fashion label.

  • Rezo smiles for the camera.

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Rezo

    This YouTuber's video, "The destruction of the CDU," which criticizes Angela Merkel's governing party, the CDU, created a stir in Germany in 2019, and was viewed over 18 million times. YouTube said it was the most-viewed video in Germany that year. This shows how relevant YouTubers like Rezo have become. In addition to political videos, Rezo also makes regular entertainment videos.

  • Marie Nasemann

    New role models? The rise of the German influencers

    Marie Nasemann

    She is one of the most popular influencers who focus on sustainability. Marie Nasemann writes about sustainable fashion in her blog "Fairknall." She is one of the "sense-fluencers" who use their reach to discuss what they consider meaningful, important topics like sustainability, feminism or vegan nutrition.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


What is it about the energy of youth? These "Gen Z" Germans are showing a lot of promise in the culture and literary scene. In recent months, some of these up-and-comers in their teens, 20s and early 30s, have been hogging headlines.

Watch video 06:49

Young people in Germany: Role models, hobbies and age limits



Although she's only 12 years old, Helena Zengel  has already garnered more fame than most actors can hope for in a lifetime. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in News of the World, in which she played alongside actor Tom Hanks. 

Although the pandemic has brought great career challenges to those working in the culture industry, as the virus has brought Europe to a standstill, it hasn't stopped DJ and producer Felix Jaehn. The 27-year-old has released new tracks in the last months. 

Watch video 06:25

Studying in Germany: From finance to fraternities

Others, like author, activist and journalist Kübra Gümüsay are seeing success in the literary world. Gümüsay's 2020 book Sprache und Sein ("Language and Being") was a best-seller in Germany. She also worked on the three-person team that translated the poem by US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, The Hill We Climb, into German. 

To learn more about some of Germany's brightest talents on the culture scene, scroll through the gallery above, while the one below will introduce you to some of Germany's most successful influencers. 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, Instagram and at dw.com/Meet the Germans.

 

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Germans, socks and sandals: An exploration of the cliche

Combining socks with sandals is now a mainstream trend. But even back when it was a fashion no-go, Germans couldn't have cared less. We look into the stereotype, as well as Germany's strong tradition of ugly sandals.  

To be fire and flame: German expressions with 'fire'

May 4 marks International Firefighters' Day — a time to honor their work, while also learning some German expressions involving fire.  

WWW links

DW Meet the Germans  