Young German culture stars you should know

What is it about the energy of youth? These "Gen Z" Germans are showing a lot of promise in the culture and literary scene. In recent months, some of these up-and-comers in their teens, 20s and early 30s, have been hogging headlines.





Although she's only 12 years old, Helena Zengel has already garnered more fame than most actors can hope for in a lifetime. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in News of the World, in which she played alongside actor Tom Hanks.

Although the pandemic has brought great career challenges to those working in the culture industry, as the virus has brought Europe to a standstill, it hasn't stopped DJ and producer Felix Jaehn. The 27-year-old has released new tracks in the last months.

Others, like author, activist and journalist Kübra Gümüsay are seeing success in the literary world. Gümüsay's 2020 book Sprache und Sein ("Language and Being") was a best-seller in Germany. She also worked on the three-person team that translated the poem by US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, The Hill We Climb, into German.

To learn more about some of Germany's brightest talents on the culture scene, scroll through the gallery above, while the one below will introduce you to some of Germany's most successful influencers.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, Instagram and at dw.com/Meet the Germans.