Young, determined, divided - How Gen Z shapes US politics

With state and national elections approaching in the US, the country is more divided than ever before. Also on the campaign trail are a range of young politicians fighting for office. Will they be able to overcome the growing polarization in society?

Wyatt Gable is a 22-year-old Donald Trump supporter hoping to represent the Republicans in the North Carolina House of Representatives. Sabrina Bousbar, a 27-year-old Democrat from Florida, wants to become the first woman Generation Z member of Congress. Policy-wise the two budding politicians are worlds apart. As for the presidential election between Trump and Kamala Harris: both express serious concerns about their country's future, should the candidate from the rival side win on November 5. Like many Americans, Gable and Bousbar fear the political divide is insurmountable - a divide reflected in the respective youth and student organizations. While the right-wing populist "Turning Point USA" bangs the drum for Trump, 17-year-old William He has launched a center-left alternative movement in the shape of "Dream for America". For all that divides the camps, Gable, Bousbar and He are each hoping that the deep divisions will not worsen and tear their society apart. What explains this polarization, and is there a way of overcoming it? Can a new generation of activists and politicians help to bridge the gulf?