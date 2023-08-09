Young candidates run in Russia despite low odds

PoliticsRussian FederationYoung candidates run in Russia despite low oddsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationJuri Rescheto09/08/2023September 8, 2023People across Russia are set to vote in regional and municipal elections. With many prominent opposition figures and critics behind bars, races are not expected to be competitive. But a few young candidates won't be put off from running anyway.https://p.dw.com/p/4W8OwAdvertisement