You would have loved to live in this era

Many of you wrote to us this week, telling us in which era you would have liked to have lived or which one particularly fascinates you. Fortunately, however, many of you are also quite satisfied with the present. Many thanks to all participants!



All entries took part in our draw to win a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.



The winner is Maria Domonkos from New York City/US. Her favourite era is Victorian era. She wrote:"I like the style of clothes people wore then and the social etiquette of that time."



Congratulations!