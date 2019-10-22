 You would have loved to live in this era | Lifestyle | DW | 24.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

You would have loved to live in this era

We asked you to tell us in which era you would have liked to have lived. You can find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsepoche

Many of you wrote to us this week, telling us in which era you would have liked to have lived or which one particularly fascinates you. Fortunately, however, many of you are also quite satisfied with the present. Many thanks to all participants!

All entries took part in our draw to win a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

The winner is Maria  Domonkos from New York City/US. Her favourite era is Victorian era. She wrote:"I like the style of clothes people wore then and the social etiquette of that time."

Congratulations!

Related content

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 42

Which specialty restaurant do you prefer to visit? 22.10.2019

Fish, meat or vegetables? We wanted you to tell us which restaurant you prefer to visit. Find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion DIY

Wow! You made that yourself?  12.11.2019

We are really impressed by your creations. We obviously have a lot of DIY and handicraft experts among our viewers. Your photos show just how good you are with your hands.

Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Feste im Oktober

Photo campaign: Which festivals does your country celebrate in October? 07.11.2019

We wanted to see you at a party that you celebrate in October. Find out here whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.

Advertisement
Film Kubrick - 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum (Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

12 films to slow down with

As we stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, here are a few film recommendations reflecting on the phenomenon of time.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colm Tóibín – On Writing and Ireland

Writing as an act of liberation. Colm Tóibín, one of the the most distinguished English writers, talks about women, music, and his home in Ireland.  

Start des Beethoven-Frachters am Rheinufer in Bonn (DW/R. Fuller)

Beethoven barge baptized — all aboard?

Ludwig van Beethoven moved from Bonn to Vienna at the age of 22. Following in his footsteps, a barge is tracing the route he took, inviting people in 14 cities on board for unusual music events.  

Coronavirus Flughafen Frankfurt (picture-alliance/nordphoto/Bratic)

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  