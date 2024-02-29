  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
TechnologyGlobal issues

You won't believe it’s fake - How Sora will change your life

February 29, 2024

AI-generated video: OpenAI software Sora is turning text into movie. The results are so realistic it will change your perception of truth and entertainment. Sounds good? Why you should be worried.

https://p.dw.com/p/4d2LE
OpenAI Sora
Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

 

Also on Shift:

 

DW Shift - Vorschaubild - AI
Image: Beijing Institute for General Artificial Intelligence

China’s new AI Child Tong Tong: cute or creepy?

Chinese researchers just created an AI-Child! It acts on its own, understands emotions and blurs the line between machine and human. It could help grieving parents – but what if we get emotionally dependent on AI?

 

 

 

 

DW Shift - Vorschaubild - Telephathy
Image: Imago

Has Elon Musk just made telepathy possible? 

Telepathy – getting work done only with the power of thoughts. Elon Musk’s new brain chip implant is meant to make that happen. But what are the real benefits of the so-called BCI technology? 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 02.03.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 20.03.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 02.03.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 03.03.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 04.03.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 04.03.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 05.03.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 05.03.2024 – 21:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5