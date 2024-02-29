You won't believe it’s fake - How Sora will change your life

AI-generated video: OpenAI software Sora is turning text into movie. The results are so realistic it will change your perception of truth and entertainment. Sounds good? Why you should be worried.

China’s new AI Child Tong Tong: cute or creepy?

Chinese researchers just created an AI-Child! It acts on its own, understands emotions and blurs the line between machine and human. It could help grieving parents – but what if we get emotionally dependent on AI?

Has Elon Musk just made telepathy possible?

Telepathy – getting work done only with the power of thoughts. Elon Musk’s new brain chip implant is meant to make that happen. But what are the real benefits of the so-called BCI technology?

