You won't believe it’s fake - How Sora will change your life

You won't believe it’s fake - How Sora will change your lifeFebruary 29, 2024
Also on Shift:
China’s new AI Child Tong Tong: cute or creepy?
Chinese researchers just created an AI-Child! It acts on its own, understands emotions and blurs the line between machine and human. It could help grieving parents – but what if we get emotionally dependent on AI?
Has Elon Musk just made telepathy possible?
Telepathy – getting work done only with the power of thoughts. Elon Musk’s new brain chip implant is meant to make that happen. But what are the real benefits of the so-called BCI technology?
Broadcasting Hours:
