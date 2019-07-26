 ′You should be gassed′: What it meant to be punk in East Germany | Music | DW | 08.11.2019

Music

'You should be gassed': What it meant to be punk in East Germany

They were outsiders, teenagers, rebelling against confinement. They were despised by citizens loyal to the state, harassed by GDR authorities, and locked up in prison. But being punk also meant freedom.

Filmstill ostPunk! too much future (picture-alliance/dpa/Neue Visionen)

It all started in the early 1980s. Small groups of punks formed in East Berlin, in Leipzig and later across East Germany — and their numbers grew fast. They were not welcome in regular pubs or clubs so they met in basements, backyards and churches. People were hostile to punks on the street with some hissing they "should be gassed," and they were harassed by the repressive state regime. Stasi chief Erich Mielke called them "decadent" and "filth from the West." Parents no longer wanted anything to do with their own children.

Youngsters who ventured outside with a mohawk haircut and a dog collar around their necks were spat on or stopped by the police for no good reason — they were sometimes arrested if they boarded trains. Being a punk in East Germany was not very pleasant and it certainly wasn't decadent.

'Wherever you go, they check your ID. One false word and — and you know what is going to happen' (Planlos)

The "real" punks decided who was really punk and allowed to belong and who wasn't. People they didn't want in their groups were told to remove, for instance, the safety pins they had skewered through their lips, cheeks and ears. Less polite punks simply snatched the unwelcome person's leather jacket.

Read more: Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Symbolbild | Punk in der DDR (imago images/C. Thiel)

People who dressed like this were instantly considered suspicious

Punk-style clothes were not easy to get in East Germany, and what was available came at a price. The punks made sure leather jackets were ripped or smeared in exactly the right places — they really were out to shock people, and spent a lot of time in front of the mirror getting their outfits just right. Hair was dyed with ink and whipped into shape using shaving cream or soap — a problem in the rain when it all dissolved and ran into the person's eyes.

'I can't be what you want me to be, I don't fit in grey concrete' (Wutanfall)

Being different was what mattered, a bit of freedom in an unfree state. Punk music was the East German punk movement's soundtrack, but punk music from the West was not for sale in East Germany. The easiest way to get a hold of western punk records was to get one's grandparents to go shopping in West Berlin, since East Germans who had retired were allowed to travel to the West. Grannies were sent to record stores, shopping lists in hand. "If grandma had a B52's record in her hand when she entered the country, there wasn't much the border guards could do. They thought it was okay if grandma brought something like this with her," says Bernd Stracke, better known as just "Stracke," who used to sing in the band Wutanfall back in the day, in the documentary film Too much future. Others bought punk records in Bulgaria and smuggled them into the GDR in the sliding doors of the trains.

Plattenbox der Leipziger Punkband Wutanfall (DW/Silke Wünsch)

The band Wutanfall was not allowed to make records. The cassettes from that time are now available on vinyl

Punk bands gave concerts in apartments and artists' studios, and there would be other punks in the audience, as well as artists, actors, directors, writers and poets. Often the police came and put an end to the event.

Protestant pastors made space available to the outsiders, and the concerts were moved to church buildings. The churches were, after all, a safe zone, virtually untouchable to state bodies. They were in fact "observed from the outside but the cops never came in and shut down the concert," says a man who went by the name Colonel in his East Berlin punk heyday.

Bernd Stracke (privat)

Wutanfall band member 'Stracke' in 1981

The bands' names alone — Planlos (aimless), Die Fanatischen Friseure (fanatic hairdressers) , L'Attentat (assassination), Bandsalat (tape spaghetti), Schleim-Keim (slime seed), Namenlos (nameless) and Wutanfall (tantrum) — were enough to anger the police, says Wutanfall band member Stracke. 

Wutanfall quickly became a target of the Stasi secret police. One of the band members, who went by the name of Chaos, was intimidated, subpoenaed repeatedly, maltreated, his driver's license was withdrawn and he was kicked out of his apartment.

Some young punks couldn't stand the pressure, and committed suicide.

'With a club in my hand, I fight for my fatherland, on top of the anarchist, I'm a policeman' (Schleim-Keim)

Stasi head Erich Mielke continued to take tough action against the punks. The secret police attacked individual punks and resorted to a perfidious tactic to "corrode" the scene from within: to unsettle the youthful punks, the Stasi spread rumors that they had already infiltrated the scene. The rumors turned out to be true. Informants pretended to be punks, even musicians in the bands.

Two of them were Wutanfall band members, Stracke found out much later when he was given access to his Stasi file. He remembers the Stasi actually tried to recruit him, too, telling him that if he joined, he could "stay in the scene and do whatever you want," but if he declined, they would make his life hell.

Stracke declined, and was imprisoned twice.

Read more: Punk photographer Sven Marquardt

Symbolbild | Punk in der DDR (picture-alliance/dpa)

It was difficult to identify who was a genuine punk and who was an informant

The first time he was arrested was in 1983, at the opening of the Documentary and Short Film Week in Leipzig.

"Our pastor had told us not to get caught carrying protest symbols like candles, purple scarves and flowers. Of course we brought candles, purple scarves and flowers," he told DW. "We were arrested for forming a mob. Later they called it hooliganism — but all we were doing was simply standing around." It was big in the western press. Everyone saw us getting beaten up in front of a movie theater," he added.

'We'll get out one more time, then we are terrorists!' (Namenlos)

When Stracke got out of prison, many of his friends had been deported to West Germany. And, again thanks to the Stasi, he faced hard times. "I bit on granite everywhere, nothing worked for me anymore." But he wanted to stay, he wanted change in the GDR. With his new band L'Attentat, he decided to mince words no longer, no messages between the lines: It was time to move "straight ahead."

Bernd Stracke (BStU)

Today, Bernd Stracke is committed to youth education and democratic culture

As a result, Stracke was summoned and interrogated again in what East Germans called "clarification of facts." The authorities found the band's lyrics in his apartment, as well as reports he had written about the GDR underground that were published in West German newspapers. Once again, Stracke was arrested for "humiliating the socialist order" and "spreading news abroad that could harm the interests of the GDR." Stracke was sentenced to a year and seven months in jail. After his release in 1985, he left for West Germany as part of a deal in which the West German government regularly bought the release of East German political prisoners.

'I live where schizophrenia reigns, where every square stares at you, where people build walls, where no one dares say a word' (L'Attentat)

The East German regime didn't mind letting the punks go. Some didn't even have to apply to leave the country; they were kicked out and not allowed to return. In his book One Love, Two Worlds, Dresden journalist Torsten Preuss describes how he tried to survive as an maladjusted young man in the "most boring country in the world" with all its harassment. A punk and a man of "pacifist ideas," the Stasi had it in for him.

Torsten Preuß (Torsten Preuß)

Torsten Preuss had to wait two years and three months, until his family was allowed to follow him to the west

He said he still can't understand how stupid most people in the GDR were. "You grew up completely stupid unless you tried to get your hands on something like we did; you had to fight for every book that contained different thoughts," he told DW. Preuss rebelled, disobeyed and finally applied for him and his family to leave the country. He paid a heavy price in the end, separated from his wife and young son for years because only he was allowed to leave.

The day after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Preuss took on a job as a freelance reporter for the taz daily newspaper and emigrated to Australia with his family, only to return to Dresden where he runs a Youtube channel designed to shed light on the GDR and to make sure East Germany is not romanticized.

The former rebels have no nostalgic feelings for East Germany. They also never understood the western punks' attitudes at the time. They professed to have no future, but had every opportunity at their fingertips, says Stracke — while the citizens of East Germany had their futures mapped out for them. In the GDR, punks were persecuted because they wanted to live freely. "We stood up for our cause with our faces and our names — and paid for it."

  • Singer-songwriters Christian Kuhnert, Gerulf Pannach and Wolf Biermann with the writer Jürgen Fuchs (L to R) in August 1977 in West Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Protests, imprisonment and expulsion to West Berlin

    Singer-songwriters Christian Kuhnert, Gerulf Pannach and Wolf Biermann with the writer Jürgen Fuchs (L to R) in August 1977 in West Berlin. Biermann had been in the West since November 1976; the East German leadership had expatriated him following a concert in Cologne. Among others, these three men protested his expulsion. They were arrested, and likewise expatriated and expelled to West Berlin.

  • Eva-Maria Hagen gives her first performance in West Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Trial and immediate suspension of Eva-Maria Hagen

    Actress Eva-Maria Hagen, also known as the "Brigitte Bardot of the East," was Biermann's partner from 1965 to 1972. Even after their separation, she continued to support him and protested against his expatriation. She was dismissed from her theater contract without notice and likewise expatriated in 1977. Together with her daughter Nina, she moved to West Germany.

  • The cover for Nina Hagen's album 'Nina Hagen Band' (DW/S. Spröer)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Acting in the East, Punk rock in the West: Nina Hagen

    Singer Nina Hagen (daughter of Eva-Maria Hagen) had wanted to become an actress in East Germany, but her application for admission to acting school was rejected without reason. East German rulers considered her to be politically unreliable. In 1978, one year after moving to the West, her LP entitled "Nina Hagen Band" was released (cover above). It remains a feminist classic of German punk rock.

  • Jurek Becker (Imago/United Archives)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    A hit TV show in West Germany: Jurek Becker

    Jurek Becker, writer and screenwriter, also protested Biermann's expatriation. The author of the novel "Jacob the Liar" was expelled from the East German Communist Party and moved to West Germany in 1977. There, his screenplays for the TV series "Liebling Kreuzberg" (roughly "Beloved Kreuzberg") made him famous. The leading actor in the series was Manfred Krug, likewise from East Germany.

  • Manfred Krug (picture alliance / United Archives)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Work ban spurs emigration: Manfred Krug

    In 1949, at age 12, Manfred Krug moved with his father from West to East Germany. He first trained to be a steel smelter, then an actor. He played a rebellious brigade leader in the film "Trace of Stones," which was promptly pulled from cinemas. In 1976, after protesting Biermann's expatriation, Krug was partially banned from acting work. He applied to leave the country and got approval in 1977.

  • Bettina Wegner (picture-alliance/Archiv Troyke/dpa/L. Baumann)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Protest against tanks in Prague: Bettina Wegner

    Berlin-based singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner came into conflict with East German state powers even before her opposition to Biermann's expatriation. She had already been in custody for "anti-state agitation" after protesting the Russian tanks that rolled into Prague in 1968. Due to her support of Biermann, she was banned from working in East Germany and moved to the West in 1983.

  • Reiner Kunze (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Scheidemann)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    No 'wonderful years' in East Germany: Reiner Kunze

    Reiner Kunze's prose work, the "The Wonderful Years," was published in West Germany in 1976. The East German writer and translator sharply criticized the communist state. Kunze was expelled from the East German Writers' Association and was threatened with imprisonment. His application to leave the country was granted, and in 1977 he moved with his family to West Germany.

  • Sarah Kirsch (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    Departure after party expulsion: Sarah Kirsch

    Writer and poet Sarah Kirsch was one of the first signatories of the appeal against the Biermann's expatriation. She was expelled from the SED, the East German Communist Party, and the Writers' Union. Since this ultimately translated into a ban on her profession, she left the GDR with her son in 1977.

  • Armin Müller-Stahl (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

    A star in East and West: Armin Müller-Stahl

    In the East German TV series "The Invisible Visor," Armin Müller-Stahl played a James Bond-esque East German agent. But following his opposition to Biermann's expatriation, he was barely offered any acting roles. In 1980, his application to leave the country was approved and he moved to West Berlin. He became one of the few stars to succeed in both East and West Germany, and even in Hollywood.

    Author: Susanne Spröer (als)


Critical, undesired, expatriated: Artists in East Germany

Following a concert in West Germany in November 1976, musician Wolf Biermann was expatriated from the German Democratic Republic. After protests, other artists ended up wanting or having to emigrate from East Germany. (04.11.2019)  

