Lifestyle

You really want to get into this car!

We asked you which crazy car you'd like to take for a spin. You can also find out here if you won an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies inside.

In the new series "Going Into Overdrive," Euromaxx presents people with a passion for exceptional vehicles. These include the brilliantly converted old-timey "Tetanus Cord" by Andy Saunders, the experimental racing car "Brutus," and "sQuba," a car that can dive underwater designed by Swiss car visionary Frank Rinderknecht.

Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us which of these cars you'd like to get into. A heartfelt thank you to all of the participants!

We raffled off all of the entries for an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The winner was Ghislain Franck S. from Burkina Faso, who would like to take the "Tetanus Cord" for a spin.

Congratulations!

