Yoon's security chief resigns, urges peaceful arrest

Park Chong-jun, head of the Presidential Security Service, is under investigation for obstructing the arrest of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea's presidential security chief Park Chong-jun, whose guards were protecting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from arrest, resigned on Friday, the country's acting leader, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok's office said.

His resignation came as he faced interrogation by the police over his guards' role in blocking law enforcement efforts to detain Yoon last week.

Earlier on Friday, before resigning, he had warned against "bloodshed" during any attempt by investigators to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," Presidential Security Service (PSS) chief Park Chong-jun told reporters Friday before he submitted his resignation to acting President Choi Sang-mok.

"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed."

It comes as the country's Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and police are planning a second attempt to bring Yoon into custody.

Why is "bloodshed" being feared in Yoon's arrest?

Yoon remains holed up in his presidential residence in Seoul after last week's failed attempt to arrest the embattled leader.

The presidential security service stopped investigators from enforcing a court warrant for Yoon's arrest. Yoon had ignored three requests to appear for questioning about his failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

Investigators have secured a second arrest warrant for Yoon this week after the first one expired on Monday.

They are seeking to question Yoon on insurrection charges linked to his declaration of martial law which plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

His lawyers have said the arrest warrant was illegal and that they will not comply with the current warrant.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) has declared it would "prepare thoroughly" for the second arrest attempt.

Meanwhile, Yoon's guards have been beefing up security at the presidential residence.

