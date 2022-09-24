 Ylenja Lucaselli (Brothers of Italy Party) speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 26.09.2022

DW News

Ylenja Lucaselli (Brothers of Italy Party) speaks to DW

More in the Media Center

Italian Political Parties On The Campaign Trail For General Elections 2022 ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 The electoral poster of Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega party, and the electoral poster of Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d Italia party leaders ,and poster Forza Italia political party ahead of the upcoming September 25 general elections for the renewal of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic on September 17, 2022 in Rome. On September 25, 2022, voters will elect all members of the two chambers of the Italian parliament. After a constitutional referendum, the size of the chambers will be halved, to 400 members in the Chamber of Deputies and 200 in the Senate. Here s the Copyright: AndreaxRoncini

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni edges closer to power 24.09.2022

26.09.2022 Leader of Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni looks on as she walks on the stage at the party's election night headquarters, in Rome, Italy September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Far-right heading for power after Italy vote 26.09.2022

20.09.2022*** Palermo in the photo Giorgia Meloni PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xAlbertoxLoxBiancox/xipa-agency.nx/xAlbertoxLoxBiancox

Right tipped for victory in Italy election 23.09.2022

Brothers of Italy's Giorgia Meloni delivers her address during a party rally in Naples, Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Italians will vote on Sunday in what is billed as a crucial election on a continent reeling from the repercussions of the war in Ukraine. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse Via AP)

Financial markets eye Italian election with concern 23.09.2022

Read also

26.09.2022 Far-Right party Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni shows a placard reading in Italian Thank you Italy at her party's electoral headquarters in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians voted in a national election that might yield the nation's first government led by the far right since the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Italy election: Meloni says center-right bloc has 'clear' mandate 26.09.2022

Giorgia Meloni, leading a center-right coalition, is on track to become Italy's first woman prime minister ever and its first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. The main center-left group has conceded defeat.

20-07-2022 Roma (Italia) Politica - Crisi di Governo - Giorgia Meloni alla festa di Piazza Italia dopo il voto al Senato - Nella foto Giorgia Meloni..20-07-2022 Rome (Italy) Politics - Giorgia Meloni at the Fratelli d’Italia kermesse - In the pic Giorgia Meloni.20-07-2022 Roma (Italia) Politica - Crisi di Governo - Giorgia Meloni alla festa di Piazza Italia dopo il voto al Senato - Nella foto Giorgia Meloni..20-07-2022 Rome (Italy) Politics - Giorgia Meloni at the Fratelli d’Italia kermesse - In the pic Giorgia Meloni (Credit Image: © Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via ZUMA Press

Italy election: Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the far right? 26.09.2022

With the populist slogan "Italy and Italians first!" Meloni has called for low taxes and a halt to immigration. Critics warn she is flirting with Italy's fascist history.

Giorgia Meloni in Cagliari

Italy's election: Giorgia Meloni, far-right favorite for prime minister, appeals to disgruntled voters 20.09.2022

Charismatic right-wing populist Giorgia Meloni is reaching for power in Italy, scoring points with simple messages and nationalist slogans. Her party's fascist legacy has progressives worried.

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni arrives to cast her vote at a polling station on September 25, 2022 in Rome, as the country is voting for the legislative election. - Italians on September 25 were voting in a pivotal legislative election, with the far right expected to lead the eurozone's third-largest economy for the first time since World War II. ANSA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italy election: Exit polls show right-wing alliance set to win — as it happened 25.09.2022

The center-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is set to win the majority in the Italian elections. Exit polls put Meloni's Brothers of Italy on top, at 24.6% of the vote.