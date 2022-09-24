Ylenja Lucaselli (Brothers of Italy Party) speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Giorgia Meloni, leading a center-right coalition, is on track to become Italy's first woman prime minister ever and its first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. The main center-left group has conceded defeat.
With the populist slogan "Italy and Italians first!" Meloni has called for low taxes and a halt to immigration. Critics warn she is flirting with Italy's fascist history.
Charismatic right-wing populist Giorgia Meloni is reaching for power in Italy, scoring points with simple messages and nationalist slogans. Her party's fascist legacy has progressives worried.
The center-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is set to win the majority in the Italian elections. Exit polls put Meloni's Brothers of Italy on top, at 24.6% of the vote.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version