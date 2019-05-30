Yisrael Beytenu is an Israeli political party founded by Avigdor Lieberman.

The right-wing party was founded to serve the interests of immigrants from Russia to Israel. It is led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was born in the Soviet Union. Recently, it has tried to expand its appeal to beyond its Russian-speaking base. Yisrael Beytenu was part of the governing coaltion from 2016-2018.