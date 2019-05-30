Visit the new DW website

Yisrael Beytenu

Yisrael Beytenu is an Israeli political party founded by Avigdor Lieberman.

The right-wing party was founded to serve the interests of immigrants from Russia to Israel. It is led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was born in the Soviet Union. Recently, it has tried to expand its appeal to beyond its Russian-speaking base. Yisrael Beytenu was part of the governing coaltion from 2016-2018.

Copies of ballots papers and campaign posters for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party lie on the ground in the aftermath of the country's parliamentary elections, early on March 18, 2015 in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu beat the odds to win a resounding election victory that will likely deepen tensions with the Palestinians and the West. AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Netanyahu's success story nears final chapter 30.05.2019

Israel is preparing for another election. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is blaming his political rival Avigdor Liebermann, but Peter Philipp says that what he’s really doing is protecting his own interests.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013 file photo, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman speak during a Likud-Yisrael Beitenu campaign rally in the port city of Ashdod. Israeli officials say a deal has been reached to expand the coalition government by bringing in the ultranationalist Yisrael Beitenu party of Avigdor Lieberman. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File) |

Is Israel heading for early elections? 15.11.2018

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has officially resigned and his kingmaker party is leaving the coalition. Though longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can survive, early elections now seem inevitable.
08.01.2017 + ++ Defense Minister of Israel Avigdor Lieberman attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Abir Sultan, Pool via AP) |

Israeli leaders back death penalty for 'terrorists' 18.12.2017

The right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu has received backing for a controversial bill targeting convicted "terrorists." The proposal to change how the death penalty can be applied has divided lawmakers in Israel's parliament.
ARCHIV 2013 ***** Former Israeli Foreign Minister and head of the Yisrael Beitenu party Avigdor Lieberman attends a Likud-Yisrael Beitenu campaign rally in the southern city of Ashdod January 16, 2013.REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo © Reuters/A. Cohen

Israel parliament approves hardliner Lieberman as defense minister 30.05.2016

Ultranationalist Avigdor Lieberman has taken the reigns of Israel's defense ministry, sealing a political alliance with Benjamin Netanyahu. The new minister backed two-state solution for the conflict in Palestine.
May 22, 2016 Israeli Environment Protection Minister Avi Gabbay delivers a speech during the inauguration of France's EDF Energies Nouvelles Zmorot solar plant facility near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY *** Local Caption *** 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (c) Reuters/B. Ratner

Israeli environment minister resigns in protest of 'extremist government' 27.05.2016

Center-right politician Avi Gabbay has stepped down as environment minister, saying the government has swung too far to the right. His resignation comes shortly after Prime Minister Netanyahu reshuffled his cabinet.
Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman gestures as he delivers a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on February 15, 2015 in Jerusalem. AFP PHOTO/GALI TIBBON (Photo credit should read GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images)

Netanyahu clinches deal to bring far-right Lieberman into Israeli governing coalition 25.05.2016

Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker Avigdor Lieberman has agreed with Premier Netanyahu on terms for joining the ruling coalition. His appointment to defense minister will likely tilt the government further to the right.
Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman gestures as he delivers a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on February 15, 2015 in Jerusalem. AFP PHOTO/GALI TIBBON (Photo credit should read GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images)

Israeli foreign minister resigns, joins opposition 04.05.2015

Two-term Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman has snubbed PM Netanyahu's coalition, opting to abandon his ally in favor of the opposition. The prime minister has until Wednesday to cobble together a larger majority.

Opinion: No clear direction in Israel 23.01.2013

Election results in Israel came as no surprise: Israel's right-wing and center-left bloc ended up with an equal share of the vote. Israel now has to decide where it wants to go next, says DW's Bettina Marx.
Israel's Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman waits for the arrival of European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Catherine Ashton to their meeting in Jerusalem in this August 29, 2011 file photograph. Israel's Justice Ministry said on December 13, 2012 it would charge Lieberman with fraud and breach of trust, though a more serious corruption case against him has been closed. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files (JERUSALEM - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Israel indicts former Foreign Minister Lieberman 30.12.2012

Israel's Justice Ministry has formally indicted former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman for breach of trust and fraud. If he were convicted, this would hurt his political future.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Oliver Weiken, Pool)

Israeli right to field joint list in parliamentary polls 26.10.2012

Israeli's Likud party and Yisrael Beiteinu have agreed to field a joint list in upcoming parliamentary elections. The opposition has criticized the alliance as a shift to the right that would jeopardize peace.