Yisrael Beytenu is an Israeli political party founded by Avigdor Lieberman.
The right-wing party was founded to serve the interests of immigrants from Russia to Israel. It is led by former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who was born in the Soviet Union. Recently, it has tried to expand its appeal to beyond its Russian-speaking base. Yisrael Beytenu was part of the governing coaltion from 2016-2018.
Center-right politician Avi Gabbay has stepped down as environment minister, saying the government has swung too far to the right. His resignation comes shortly after Prime Minister Netanyahu reshuffled his cabinet.
Ultranationalist Israeli lawmaker Avigdor Lieberman has agreed with Premier Netanyahu on terms for joining the ruling coalition. His appointment to defense minister will likely tilt the government further to the right.