Yevgeny Prigozhin: Russia confirms death of Wagner chief

The founder of the mercenary group has been confirmed dead by Russian authorities following days of speculation. Investigators say DNA analysis confirmed the identity of ten people who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Russian investigators on Sunday confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among those who died in a plane crash in Russia earlier this week.

The plane, carrying ten people, crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow on August 23.

Prigozhin was the leader of the Wagner private military group, which staged a mutiny against the Kremlin in late June.

Also on the plane was Dmitry Utkin, who founded the Wagner group.

Russia's Investigation Committee said that the results of genetic tests had confirmed the identities of all ten people who died in the crash.

"Molecular-genetic examinations have been completed as part of the investigation into the plane crash in the Tver region," Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list," she added.

Prigozhin and Utkin were both on the list of passengers issued by Russia's civil aviation authority.

Russian authorities deny foul play

Russian officials opened an investigation into air traffic violations after the crash.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the incident "tragic" and said that speculation that it was orchestrated by Moscow was an "absolute lie."

Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the incident was part a "pattern" of "unclarified fatalities" in Russia.

More to come...