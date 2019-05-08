 Yemen′s Houthis to withdraw from Hodeida and other ports | News | DW | 10.05.2019

News

Yemen's Houthis to withdraw from Hodeida and other ports

The Houthi rebels are set to begin a withdrawal from three ports, the first steps on the ground since a ceasefire deal was agreed. It's hoped that the action might pave the way for a peace agreement.

Yemeni pro-government forces advance towards the port area from the eastern outskirts of Hodeida (Getty Images/AFP/K. Ziad)

Yemen's Houthi rebels are set to pull back from three ports on Saturday, the first steps on the ground since a ceasefire deal was agreed.

The withdrawal of rebel forces, delayed since January, was expected to be complete by Tuesday, General Michael Lollesgaard, head of a UN redeployment committee said in a statement.

The Danish general said he welcomed "the offer and intention" of the Iran-backed Shiite rebels to withdraw from the lifeline ports of Hodeida, Saleef and Ras Issa.

The pullout was part of an accord, seen as the best hope in years towards ending the war, reached in Sweden last December. A UN observer mission, led by Lollesgaard, is set to monitor and report on the Houthi redeployment.

A Yemeni government spokesman, Sadiq Dweid, said on Twitter that a Houthi withdrawal is "the first step of the first stage. We support the implementation of the agreement".

Watch video 01:23

Germany restarts some arms exports to Saudi Arabia

A Sunni-Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 in a push back an advance by the rebels and restore power to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Read more: Outrage at violation of German arms export rules in Yemen war

According to UN diplomats, Houthis had refused to pull back from the ports because they were worried that the Saudi-led coalition would move in to seize the facilities.

The Saudi-led coalition claims the rebels are using the ports to smuggle weapons, while the rebels say they would be starved of vital supplies if the coalition held control over them.

The port of Hodeidah is one of Yemen's most important lifelines. More than 10 million people are dependent on World Food Programme supplies that first arrive there.

rc/sms (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

