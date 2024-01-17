Yemen's Houthis claim attack on US-owned ship

Houthi rebels say they struck the US-owned Genco Picardy bulk carrier with a drone in the Gulf of Aden. It comes as the US redesignated the militant group as a terrorist organization.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a US-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

The militant group's spokesman Yahya Sarea said the attack resulted in a "direct hit."

"The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people," Sarea added.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) — an arm of the British navy that oversees Middle East waterways — said the attack took place some 70 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Aden.

The UKMTO said the ship's captain reported there was fire onboard that had been extinguished. "Vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call," it added.

US-based shipping company says crew uninjured

The drone strike on the Genco Picardy is the second attack in recent days following US-led strikes targeting Houthis in Yemen.

According to vessel-ownership data the Genco Picardy's owner is listed as New York-based Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

The company acknowledged the attack and said the vessel had been transporting a load of phosphate rock.

"All seafarers aboard the vessel are confirmed to be uninjured," the company said. "An initial inspection by the crew indicates that

damage to the vessel's gangway is limited, and the vessel has remained stable and underway on a course out of the area."





More to follow...

kb/rt (Reuters, AP)