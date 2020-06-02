Yemen's dead and injured children haunt Saudi-led war

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' annual report on children and armed conflict, issued at the start of the week, featured a slight tweak for the year: the Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen was omitted from its list of offenders.

Dubbed the "list of shame," this annex to the report names groups that fail to comply with measures aimed at ensuring the safety of children in armed conflict.

The Saudi-led coalition had been listed for the past three years. Guterres justified his decision to remove it from this year's list, saying the group had achieved a "sustained significant decrease in killing and maiming due to airstrikes."

But few are happy with the omission.

Many are unpleased with Guterres' decision to remove the Saudi-led coalition from the blacklist

'Suffer the most'

Humanitarian organizations, including Save the Children and Human Rights Watch, criticized the decision to leave Saudi-led forces and other warring parties off the list.

"After five years of war, Yemeni children are the ones who suffer the most," Yousra Semmache of Save the Children in Yemen told DW. "They are being killed and injured by the ongoing fighting, and they have been deprived of their most basic rights."

In the case of the Saudi-led coalition, it barely took one day for the group's removal to be thrown into question by events on the ground. Late Monday, coalition airstrikes killed 13 people in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, including four children.

"It's a very sad irony that this attack happened on the day that the annual UN report on children and armed conflict is coming out," said Xavier Joubert, Save the Children's Yemen director. "The attack shows that such a decision is far too premature. Children are still dying from bombs almost daily."

War of narratives

Humanitarian groups weren't the only ones to criticize the decision. Iranian officials accused the UN Secretariat of giving "a free pass to [the] Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, despite admitting hundreds of Yemeni children were killed by the coalition."

While the Saudi-led coalition isn't on the "list of shame," the body of the report attributed 222 child deaths or injuries to its forces in 2019.

Iran is widely seen as supporting Yemen's Shiite Houthi fighters, against whom the Saudi-led coalition is battling. The UN report claimed Houthi fighters killed or maimed 313 children last year and included the rebels on the annexed blacklist.

In comparison, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula and the "Islamic State" militant groups were held responsible for the death and maiming of seven children.

This Yemeni youth suffered injuries to his legs following a boming campaign

The Saudi-led coalition has called on the UN Secretariat to share details about the cases attributed to it, saying it would investigate them.

"The coalition takes any allegations of violations of civilians and children's rights seriously," a coalition spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. "In order to investigate the allegations attributed to it in the report, the coalition invites the UN to share with the coalition the relevant information."

It is not the first time that the Saudi-led coalition has spoken out in relation to the "list of shame." The list was initially included in the report's body. The coalition landed there in 2016, prompting threats from the Saudi government to suspend funding of UN programs. The list was subsequently buried in an annex.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Fighting keeps food from the famished The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Displacement: Converging crises More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Cholera: A deadly epidemic The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror' In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis Peace: An elusive future Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Childhood lost

Since Saudi-led forces launched a deadly aerial campaign against Houthis in 2015, tens of thousands of children have died as a result of the conflict, whether through direct attacks or war-induced disease and famine.

In 2019 alone, more than 1,400 children were maimed or killed by government forces and non-state actors, the vast majority of them from ground fighting, land mines and explosive ordnance.

In addition to injuring and killing children, the war in Yemen has led to widespread famine

But the war on childhood doesn't stop there: Nearly 700 children have been recruited to fight in the conflict, the majority of them by Houthi forces.

"For a child, growing up in Yemen means nothing more than death and destruction," said Save the Children's Semmache.

"More should be done to deter those responsible from continuing to attack civilians, including children, and hold them accountable to their obligations under international law."