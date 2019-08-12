 Yemen will face severe aid cuts without new funds soon, warns UN | News | DW | 22.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Yemen will face severe aid cuts without new funds soon, warns UN

The United Nations is facing having to cut 22 aid programs in the impoverished country. Only half of pledged donations for 2019 have been delivered so far.

Displaced Yemenis from Hodeida fill jerrycans with water at a make-shift camp in the northern district of Abs in the country's Hajjah province, June 2019

The United Nations is "desperate" for funds in Yemen and will beforced to shutter 22 aid programswithin the next two months if a cash shortage is not resolved.

 "When money doesn't come, people die," Lise Grande, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said. "It's heartbreaking to look a family in the eye and say we have no money to help."

In February at a UN conference, countries pledged 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion US), but so far less than half that amount has been received.

Read more: Yemen Houthi rebels target Saudi oil field

Promises not delivered

Without a significant injection of funding in the coming weeks, food rations for 12 million people will be reduced, and 2.5 million malnourished children will be cut off from life-saving services, the UN said.

Out of 34 programs planned for 2019, only three have been funded for the entire year. The UN was forced to suspend most vaccination campaigns in May, and plans to construct 30 new nutrition centers have been put on hold.

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/A. Zeyad)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Alarming evidence of misery in Yemen

    This image of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili, sitting on her bed at Al-Thawra in the Red Sea Port city of Hodeida shows her malnourished, emaciated body. It has come to stand for the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/A. Zeyad)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Saida smiles - after weeks of treatment

    Saida was transferred to a hospital in the capital, Sanaa. After weeks of hospital care, she can at least smile, though she can still barely speak and continues to find eating difficult at times. Her father is still worried: "She doesn't eat anything except liquid medical food. She used to drink juice and milk with bananas but now she can't. We don't know when she'll recover."

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/A. Zeyad)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    A lifelong condition

    Doctors believe her condition has damaged her throat. When her family first brought Saida to a hospital, she could barely keep her eyes open or stand. "We admitted Saida to find out the cause of her inability to eat," her doctor said. "Her health issue remains chronic and her bones remain fragile due to stunted growth. In all likelihood, they will never return to normal."

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/K. Abdullah)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Finally gaining weight

    Her father, Ahmed, who is staying nearby to be with his daughter, said his daughter's weight has reached 16 kilograms (35 pounds), five kilos more than when she was first admitted to hospital. He said Saida's situation was alarming before the war, which began in March 2015. Yemen's crisis including widespread hunger was brought on by decades of poverty and internal strife.

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/K. Abdullah)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Food insecurity

    About half of Yemen's 28 million people are "food insecure," according to the United Nations, and 7 million of them do not now where they will get their next meal. The US-based Famine Early Warning Systems Network, run by the US Agency for International Development, estimated that a quarter of all Yemenis are probably in a food security "emergency" - one stage before "catastrophe" or famine.

  • Jemen Unterernährung Saida Ahmad Baghili (Reuters/K. Abdullah)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Saida out of the hospital

    The war has pushed the Arab world's poorest nation to the brink of famine and displaced over three million people. Areas worst affected by the conflict are parts of Taiz province and southern coastal areas of the Hodeida province, where Saida is from.

  • Jemen Taiz Humanitäre Hilfe (Reuters/F. Al Nassar)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    One reason for undersupply

    Restrictions imposed on the entry of ships after the start of the war in Yemen had raised insurance premiums and cut the number of vessels entering the port by more than half. About a million tons of food supplies entered through Hodeida in 2015, a third as much as in 2014.

  • Jemen Protest UN Bürgerinitiative (picture alliance/Yahya Arhab/E)

    Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

    Yemeni women call attention to disaster

    Yemeni women are holding banners depicting suffering, malnourished children. They protest against a UN roadmap for the Yemen conflict, which is calling for naming a new vice president after the withdrawal of the Houthi rebels from Sanaa. Since the beginning of the war, at least 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Read more: Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Of the UN's total €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion US) appeal for 2019, only 34% has been funded so far, compared to this time last year, when 65% of the appeal had been funded, including donations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE,coalition partners in the war, have both pledged €676 million euros ($750 million) to its Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019, but so far the Saudis have contributed just €114 million ($127 million) and the UAE €144 million ($160 million).

The conflict, which has lasted more than four years, is the world's worst humanitarian crisis, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving millions on the brink of famine. The war in Yemen is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional rival, Iran.

mmc/se (AP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:48

After 5 years of war, Yemenis are on the brink

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Humanitarian demand outstrips donations

With more than 200 million people in 130 countries across the globe depending on humanitarian assistance at some point or another last year, the aid bill is big. Is everyone getting what they need? (17.08.2018)  

UN hosts Yemeni talks to break stalemate

New steps to salvage a ceasefire at Hodeida, a Yemeni port crucial for aid deliveries to civilians, have been agreed, say UN officials. Yemeni government and rebel representatives met on a ship in the Red Sea. (15.07.2019)  

Yemen's humanitarian workers face mounting challenges as UN appeals for aid

The United Nations is calling for more donations to help the desperate population of Yemen at a special conference in Geneva. However, lack of funds isn't the only difficulty faced by aid workers in the country. (26.02.2019)  

Yemen: Donors pledge $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid

With more money pledged than last year, the UN hailed the aid drive as a "success." The top donations came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — countries directly involved in Yemen's devastating conflict. (26.02.2019)  

Yemen fighting rages ahead of ceasefire

Yemeni officials say at least 12 people have been killed in clashes near the port city of Hodeida. The fighting threatens a ceasefire agreed last week by pro-government forces and Houthi rebels. (16.12.2018)  

Yemen Houthi rebels target Saudi oil field

Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked a massive oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia. This is the second such attack on the Saudi energy industry in recent days and comes amid high Middle East tensions. (17.08.2019)  

Airstrike on Yemen school bus kills dozens of children

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit a school bus and a market in northern Yemen. The coalition said the strikes were legitimate and accused Houthi rebels of using children as human shields. (09.08.2018)  

Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Journalists have been largely barred from Yemen. After a year of trying, DW's Fanny Facsar was granted a visa. On her journey, she witnessed a deeply torn country devastated by a conflict that has been all but forgotten. (12.08.2019)  

Saudi and UAE leaders meet to heal Yemen rift

Saudi Arabia has affirmed its support for the exiled Yemini leader after UAE-backed separatists seized the southern city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government. (12.08.2019)  

Yemen: Girl recovers from malnutrition

In war-torn Yemen, 18-year-old Saida suffered from malnutrition for years. These photos document her slow recovery. (10.12.2016)  

WWW links

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

After 5 years of war, Yemenis are on the brink  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien Treffen König Salman bin Abdulaziz mit Scheich Mohammed bin Said Al Nahjan

Saudi and UAE leaders meet to heal Yemen rift 12.08.2019

Saudi Arabia has affirmed its support for the exiled Yemini leader after UAE-backed separatists seized the southern city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government.

Jemen Aden Soldaten des Southern Transitional Council (STC)

Yemen separatists seize control of Aden presidential palace 10.08.2019

Separatist forces in Yemen say they have taken control of the southern port city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government. The development complicates efforts to bring peace to the region.

Saudi-Arabien US Kampfjet Symbolbild

Trump vetoes restrictions on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia 25.07.2019

A bipartisan effort to restrict US weapons sales to Saudi Arabia has been vetoed by the White House. President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia and the UAE served as a "bulwark against the malign activities of Iran."

Advertisement