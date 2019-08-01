 Yemen separatists seize control of Aden presidential palace | News | DW | 10.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Yemen separatists seize control of Aden presidential palace

Separatist forces in Yemen say they have taken control of the southern port city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government. The development complicates efforts to bring peace to the region.

Yemeni soldiers loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) (picture-alliance/Photoshot/M. Abdo)

Southern Yemeni separatist forces said on Saturday they had seized the presidential palace in the country's second-biggest city, Aden, following days of clashes with government loyalists. "We took the Maashiq palace from presidential (guard) forces without a fight," a spokesman for the separatist-dominated Security Belt force told AFP news agency.        

The separatists also took over the house of Interior Minister Ahmed al-Mayssari after he was evacuated by coalition forces, government officials said.

Read more: 7,500 kids 'killed or maimed' in Yemen since 2013, UN says

The fighting erupted on Wednesday when forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) attempted to break into the presidential palace in Aden. They were acting after a call from ex-Cabinet minister Hani Bin Braik, who serves as deputy head of the STC, to "topple" the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

STC is backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Braik accused Hadi and his forces of being members of, or loyal to, the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Arab political movement that the UAE and some other Arab countries view as a terrorist organization. The internationally recognized government, in turn, has accused Braik of fomenting sedition that would only serve Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis.

Watch video 02:48

After five years of war, Yemenis are the brink

Devastating humanitarian crisis

Aden is the seat of power for Hadi, who has been staying in Saudi Arabia since the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa, and ousted Hadi's government from power in 2014. A Sunni Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the civil war in Yemen in March 2015 on behalf of Hadi's government.

Read more: UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict

The conflict has so far killed tens of thousands of people, pushed millions in the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation to the brink of famine and spawned the world's most devastating humanitarian crisis.

The separatists' move against Hadi could weaken the Saudi-led coalition's hand in any negotiations with the Houthis to form a transitional government to end the war.

The Houthis control Sanaa, Hodeidah and other urban centers. The Yemen conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. But the Houthis say their revolution is against corruption.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


sri/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 'can end Yemen conflict'

The West must use its diplomatic leverage to ensure the Saudis bring the Yemen conflict to an end, Keith Vaz, British MP and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Yemen, told DW. (20.03.2018)  

Saudi-led alliance launches airstrikes on Yemen's rebel capital

Rebel military camps belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeted by an aerial bombardment. The operation follows last week's attempts by the United Nations to restart stalled peace talks. (20.07.2019)  

7,500 kids 'killed or maimed' in Yemen since 2013, UN says

The suffering of children caught up in the Yemen conflict has become "simply appalling," according to a UN report. It says thousands of kids have been killed, recruited as soldiers and subjected to devastating violence. (29.06.2019)  

Yemen's Houthi rebels strike Saudi airport

Houthi rebels have attacked a civilian airport in Saudi Arabia for the second time in less than two weeks. The Houthis said the strike was in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen. (24.06.2019)  

Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade blamed on Iran

At least 51 security personnel, including a key commander, have been killed in twin attacks in Yemen. One of the attacks reportedly involved the use of a ballistic missile. (01.08.2019)  

UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict

The UAE is beginning a partial military drawdown in Yemen. Experts say the country is pushing for a political solution to end the conflict, but growing US-Iran tension in the region may also have played a role. (10.07.2019)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

After five years of war, Yemenis are the brink  

Yemen: Fighting between Houthis and pro-government forcesYemen: Fighting between Houthis and pro-government forces  

Related content

Jemen Anschlag auf Polizeikräfte in Aden

Yemen: Dozens killed in attack on military parade blamed on Iran 01.08.2019

At least 51 security personnel, including a key commander, have been killed in twin attacks in Yemen. One of the attacks reportedly involved the use of a ballistic missile.

Jemen | Ostafrikanische Flüchtlinge im Jemen

Into the unknown: African migrants in Yemen 05.08.2019

Many migrants from East Africa choose a route that is less known, cheaper and even more dangerous than the Mediterranean: They cross the Gulf of Aden and land in war-torn Yemen. Many were unaware of the conflict.

DW Exclusive Deutsche Waffen in Jemen SPERRFRIST 26.02.2019 20 Uhr saudische Luftwaffe Folgen

Saudi-led alliance launches airstrikes on Yemen's rebel capital 20.07.2019

Rebel military camps belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeted by an aerial bombardment. The operation follows last week's attempts by the United Nations to restart stalled peace talks.

Advertisement