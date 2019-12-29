 Yemen: Scores killed in missile attack on military camp | News | DW | 19.01.2020

News

Yemen: Scores killed in missile attack on military camp

Over 60 Yemeni soldiers were killed in the strike outside the capital of Sanaa in Yemen. The attack reportedly targeted a mosque located inside a military training camp during evening prayers.

A Yemeni soldier allied to the country's internationally recognized government uses his machine gun on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen in February 2018

A missile attack on a Yemeni military training camp in the province of Marib killed scores of soldiers, sparking outrage from Yemen's internationally-recognized government on Sunday.

Saudi state television reported that at least 60 military personnel were killed in the strike on Saturday evening at the camp — which is located around 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.

A medical source told news agency AFP that the death toll was higher, saying that at least 70 people were killed and over 50 wounded.

The missile attack struck a mosque located inside the camp during evening prayers on Saturday, military sources told AFP.

Read more: German arms companies accused of aiding war crimes in Yemen

Yemeni government slams 'cowardly' attack

Yemen's internationally-recognized government condemned the strike as a "cowardly and terrorist" attack, according to the official Saba news agency.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the war erupted in 2014, when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in more than two-thirds of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." Nearly 3 million children and pregnant or nursing women are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 3 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts around 250,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    The number of suspected cholera cases has exceeded more than 2 million and least 3,700 people have died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen since October 2019, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 12 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," according to the agency.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. A peace deal, however, remains elusive.

Yemeni President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi told the military to be on high alert and blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for the deadly attack.

The strike "confirms without a doubt that the Houthis have no desire for peace," Hadi said in a statement on Sunday.

Read more: Longing for peace: The young Yemeni pushing for change from abroad

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and many of Yemen's big urban centers, did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Saturday's attack came after government forces, which are backed by a Saudi-led coalition, launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis in a region north of Sanaa.

The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people since 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened to back Hadi's government against the Houthi rebels.

The conflict has displaced millions of people, pushed the country to the brink of famine and created what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

rs/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

Watch video 03:12

Yemen: hospitals in need

Yemen: hospitals in need  

