Yemen rebels relinquish control of key Hodeida port

The handover came after Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Iran-linked rebels reached a ceasefire agreement for Hodeida last month. The rebels still control most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
Shiite Houthi rebels have handed over the control of the main port in the Red Sea city of Hodeida to Yemen's coast guards, the country's security officials told news agencies on condition of anonymity.
The transfer was carried out under the supervision of United Nations monitors as part of a deal reached in Sweden peace talks earlier this month.
The Hodeida port handover is believed to be the first in a series of confidence-building measures between the Iran-aligned Shiite rebels and the Saudi-backed Sunni government to pave the way for a political settlement of Yemen's devastating four years of war.
The government and rebels also agreed in Sweden to exchange prisoners of war in a deal involving thousands captured from both sides.
The two sides have largely observed a ceasefire in Hodeida for more than a week, ending months of fierce fighting for control of the city.
A UN team, led by retired Dutch general Patrick Cammaert, arrived in the city last week to monitor the truce.
Houthi rebels control most of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, whereas their rivals govern much of the country's south, including the Arabian Sea port city of Aden, where the exiled government is located.
Read more: Yemen clashes threaten ceasefire in Hodeida
A war-ravaged country
The Middle Eastern country has been torn apart by a protracted civil war between the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Shiite Houthi rebels.
Riyadh launched an air campaign against Houthis in March, 2015. Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of backing the rebels, who have made significant territorial gains in the impoverished Middle Eastern country.
Read more: Saudi-led airstrike hits civilians at Yemen market
More than 10,000 people have been killed and more than three million people have been displaced since the start of the conflict. More than 80 percent of Yemen's population is in urgent need of aid, and millions of people have problems accessing water, according to the UN.
Read more: Yemen conflict: 5 million children face famine
International pressure has mounted for the two sides to end the conflict. The United States has called for a ceasefire and reduced some of its logistical aid for the Saudi coalition, while Iran has also signaled support for the talks.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
shs/aw (dpa, AP)
Hours after a Security Council vote, a UN team has landed in Yemen to observe the departure of fighters from Hodeida. The port city serves as the entry point for the majority of imports to the war-ravaged country. (22.12.2018)
Yemen's Hodeida city is reported calm after the start of a UN-brokered ceasefire agreed in Sweden. The Red Sea port city, crucial for aid to feed starving civilians, had seen clashes even beyond a midnight deadline. (18.12.2018)
Only a day after warring parties agreed to a ceasefire, fighting has broken out near the port city. UN officials have urged the Security Council to act swiftly and send monitors before the situation deteriorates. (15.12.2018)
A bombing by Saudi-led forces killed over 20 civilians at a Yemeni fruit and vegetable market in yet another highly-lethal strike near the key port of Hodeida. UN slammed the "shocking price" paid by non-combatants. (25.10.2018)