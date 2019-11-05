Yemen rebels hijack Saudi vessel as government returns to Aden

Yermen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Monday hijacked a ship south of the Red Sea, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The move came as Yemen's internationally recognized government returned to the country for the first time since being forced out by the southern separatists last summer.

Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami condemned the seizure of a vessel being used to tow a South Korean drilling rig as " provocative and illegal actions."

A Houthi leader confirmed on social media that the group had taken control of the Saudi-flagged tugboat, but that they would soon release it. The Houthis have routinely targeted oil rigs, usually those belonging to Saudi Arabia or its coalition partners that have been supporting the Yemeni government since in 2015.

At the same time, Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed returned to the key southern port city of Aden as part of a power-sharing deal brokered by the Saudis that is meant to bring an end to the bloodshed.

"Today we are uniting our efforts to defeat the Iranian project in Yemen and restore the state,'' the government said in a statement.

Saeed was one of five ministers from President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government to arrive on Monday, with the rest of the administration due to join them the following day.

"The government's priorities in the next stage are to normalize the situation in Aden first and then consolidate state institutions on the ground ... as a guarantor of stability,'' Saeed told the Associated Press.

The conflict in the Arab world's poorest country began in 2014, when Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa and captured much of Yemen's north. More than 100,000 people have died in the war and millions displaced, leading to widespread humanitarian crises such as a lack of food and medicine.

es/aw (AP, dpa)

